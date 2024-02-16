Amy Schumer Reacts to Unsolicited Commentary About "Puffier" Face: "I Feel Strong and Beautiful"

Amy Schumer has seen some of the comments people have made about her face, and she'd like to kindly request that everyone—ahem—stop doing that, please.

While promoting her new show, Life and Beth, starring herself and Michael Cera, Schumer took the opportunity to clear a few things up about her appearance.

"At midnight tonight! Binge both full seasons of @lifeandbethhulu and thank you so much for everyone’s input about my face!" the actress wrote on Instagram.

"I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you’re right it is puffier than normal right now."

The comedian went on to explain the health issues behind the changes in her appearance.

"I have endometriosis an auto immune disease that every woman should read about," she continued.

"There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I’m okay. Historically women’s bodies have barely been studied medically compared to men. The book 'all in her head' does a good job explaining this.

"I also believe a woman doesn’t need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation. But I wanted to take the opportunity to advocate for self love and acceptance of the skin you’re in.

"Like every other women/person some days I feel confident and good as hell and others I want to put a bag over my head. But I feel strong and beautiful and so proud of this tv show I created. Wrote. Starred in and directed. Maybe just maybe we can focus on that for a little. I had backup dancers on Fallon but my face is the headline hahaha anyway I hope you enjoy life and Beth. Love and solidarity."

The author of the book Schumer mentioned commented, "Amy- I am so sorry for your unnecessary suffering. Thank you for sharing and for your advocacy in this mission to improve the health of women . I am honored that my book 'All In Her Head' spoke to you. I also share in the wish that scrutiny of women does not redound to needless suffering but rather enlightens ALL the ways our health has been neglected."

Over on Twitter, people noted that—even for those who dislike Schumer's work or socio-political views—body-shaming her is always unacceptable.

One person tweeted, "Amy Schumer is a terrible person but when you make fun of her body it makes me want to jump into traffic."

And another said, "hey it's cool to intensely dislike Amy Schumer for the things she says and does but body shaming her is both not OK and not particularly funny!! it's giving less erudite 1995-era Howard Stern"