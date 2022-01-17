Britney Spears Tells Jamie Lynn That She Knows Her "Real Heart" On Twitter
Britney penned another long, heartfelt, open missive to her sister on Twitter.
Ever since she was released from her 13-year conservatorship, Britney Spears has gone scorched Earth on her entire family—and who can really blame her? Lately, she's been focusing a lot of her public frustrations on her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, who is currently promoting her (rather conveniently timed) memoir, Things I Should Have Said.
In a long, notes app statement posted to her Twitter on Saturday, Britney clarified some of the harsher things she'd said about Jamie Lynn in earlier posts, told her she loved her "unconditionally," and said she knows her "real heart." But she definitely did not back down or walk back any of the substance of her accusations against Jamie Lynn.
"Jamie Lynn... I don't think your book is about me at all," Britneys statement reads. "I said some harsh things because you obviously hurt me by the things you are making up about me!" Possibly alluding to Jamie Lynn's Good Morning America interview, Britney goes on to say she's confused by some of the things Jamie Lynn has been saying because they both can agree "the family has never been as remotely hard on [Jamie Lynn] as they have been on [Britney]."
Britney also alluded to being "sent away" against her will and says she is hurt that Jamie Lynn's loyalties seem to lie "with the people that hurt [Britney] the most."
"I needed you, my family, my blood, and your support more than anything!" she wrote. "You guys did absolutely nothing until a year ago!"
Throughout their social media back and forth, Jamie Lynn has been adamant that she has always supported Britney, and reached out many times throughout the years to offer support. "I've always been my sister's biggest supporter," she said on GMA. "So when she needed help, I set up ways to do so. Went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family." But, she said, it was up to Britney herself to "walk through the door."
Though she's obviously still angry, the last part of Britney's message is more forgiving. "Say whatever you want to say just know that I do know your real heart more than anyone," she wrote. "I wish I would be able to do what you're doing and do interviews! I'm scared of all of it... I admire you for being strong."
After the Twitter message went up, Jamie Lynn posted an Instagram story asking her sister to call her and "handle this privately," because, "This is embarrassing and has to stop."
Kathleen Walsh is a freelance writer and editor whose work focuses on culture, dating, and feminism and especially where all three intersect. Her writing can be found in the New York Times, InStyle, Teen Vogue, and more.
