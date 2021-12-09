Britney Spears Won't Be Inviting Any Family to Her Wedding to Sam Asghari, Source Says

She has called them out for deeply hurting her.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari
Britney Spears is doing what's right for her from now on—and that may mean not inviting any family members to her wedding to Sam Asghari.

"Britney can’t wait to get married and truly start her life," an insider tells Us Weekly. "They’ve already begun planning, and she is so happy she gets to finally make these decisions."

The source then addressed the elephant in the room: Spears' current relationship with her family. "As of now, there will be none of her family who is invited to wedding," they said.

Spears has just been freed of her 13-year conservatorship, under which her father Jamie acted as conservator. In one court hearing in July, the star said that her dad should be charged with "conservatorship abuse," which clearly points to what their relationship currently looks like.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, the singer accused her mother Lynne of "secretly ruining her life." She has also specifically called out her sister Jamie Lynn's behavior. More generally, she has said that her family "hurt her deeper than they'll ever know," and has called her life under conservatorship "demoralizing and degrading."

Now she is finally free, it makes all too much sense that Spears would no longer want to associate with people who treated her so poorly—family or not.

Spears and Asghari became engaged in September after five years of dating. They have since shown their love to each other with sweet PDA pics, and Asghari apparently made his fiancée's birthday celebrations extra "special." They were in Cabo, Mexico for the occasion, and enjoyed more than their fair share of romance while staying at Las Ventanas resort. I couldn't be happier for them.

