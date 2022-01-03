Britney Spears Unfollowed Sister Jamie Lynn Spears on Instagram Amid Family Rift

In 2022, Britney Spears is shedding the things and people that no longer serve her. As she enjoys her newfound freedom after 13 years under conservatorship, as well as her engagement to long-term partner Sam Asghari, the star no longer has time for certain family members.

E! News confirmed that the singer recently unfollowed her younger sister Jamie Lynn on Instagram. At time of writing, the younger Spears still follows her famous big sister.

Jamie Lynn spoke out about Britney's conservatorship after she had detailed the awful conditions she lived under for 13 years in a June hearing. On Instagram Stories, Jamie Lynn said, "I felt like until my sister could speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, it wasn’t my place and it wasn’t the right thing to do. But now that she’s very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say."

#FreeBritney activists had previously criticized Jamie Lynn for not publicly supporting her sister in her battle to end her conservatorship.

Britney took to Instagram in July to call out Jamie Lynn for not being there for her as she said she had been. "My so-called support system hurt me deeply," the star wrote at the time. "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes."

The singer again echoed this sentiment on Instagram in October, writing, "This message is to my family ... for hurting me deeper than you'll ever know !!!"

Later, a source told Us Weekly that the star didn't intend to invite any of her family to her wedding. So Britney unfollowing Jamie Lynn on social media only makes sense in this series of events.