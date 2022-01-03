Britney Spears Unfollowed Sister Jamie Lynn Spears on Instagram Amid Family Rift

Fair enough.

2017 Radio Disney Music Awards
(Image credit: Getty/Image Group LA)
Iris Goldsztajn

By published

In 2022, Britney Spears is shedding the things and people that no longer serve her. As she enjoys her newfound freedom after 13 years under conservatorship, as well as her engagement to long-term partner Sam Asghari, the star no longer has time for certain family members.

E! News confirmed that the singer recently unfollowed her younger sister Jamie Lynn on Instagram. At time of writing, the younger Spears still follows her famous big sister.

Jamie Lynn spoke out about Britney's conservatorship after she had detailed the awful conditions she lived under for 13 years in a June hearing. On Instagram Stories, Jamie Lynn said, "I felt like until my sister could speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, it wasn’t my place and it wasn’t the right thing to do. But now that she’s very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say."

#FreeBritney activists had previously criticized Jamie Lynn for not publicly supporting her sister in her battle to end her conservatorship.

Britney took to Instagram in July to call out Jamie Lynn for not being there for her as she said she had been. "My so-called support system hurt me deeply," the star wrote at the time. "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes."

The singer again echoed this sentiment on Instagram in October, writing, "This message is to my family ... for hurting me deeper than you'll ever know !!!"

Later, a source told Us Weekly that the star didn't intend to invite any of her family to her wedding. So Britney unfollowing Jamie Lynn on social media only makes sense in this series of events.

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.