Camila Alves McConaughey Says Husband Matthew Isn't Like His "Getting High, Laid Back" Image

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Camila Alves McConaughey is getting honest about what her husband, Matthew McConaughey, is really like. The model and entrepreneur says her husband isn't like the image some fans have of him. In reality, she says he's like his mom, Kay McConaughey.

"When we first start dating, it was this image of Matthew of getting high, laid back, no shirt, whatever," she said on the Southern Living's Biscuits & Jam podcast. "Which I'm like, 'The guy doesn't even smoke. What is this vision coming from?'"

She continued, "He's actually the opposite, and he's like his mom. She's very organized, very minimalistic, very on time, very prepared, and he gets a lot of those traits from her."

(Image credit: )

The Brazilian native had more to share about her mother-in-law. Apparently, when they first met, Kay wasn't the most welcoming. “She did all these things when I first came in the picture, right? She was really testing me. I mean, really testing me,” she explained.

Camila said Kay would call her by "Matthew's ex-girlfriends' names” and would speak in broken Spanish to her, and even detailed a confrontation they had during an Istanbul trip.

“About day three, I was taking her to her room, and she got into this whole other thing that it's not my place to share, and she starts crying, and I'm like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ and feeling so sorry," Camila continued. "And as I put her to bed, I look at her and I'm like, ‘Oh my gosh. She's full of s---.’’

She explained that she brought her "spicy Brazilian, Latin side, and I let her have it" and that the duo proceeded to go “back and forth” until Camila recalled Kay telling her, "Okay. Now you're in.”

Camila realized that all she wanted was for her to fight back. The two now have a wonderful relationship. "And then from that day on, that night on, we have the most amazing relationship, and I have so much respect for her," she added. "She has so much respect for me."