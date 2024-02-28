Drew Barrymore Says Her Daughter Uses Her 1995 ‘Playboy’ Cover to Win Arguments

Actress and television show host Drew Barrymore is opening up about a truly one-of-a-kind parenting problem.



While speaking with singer Christina Aguilera on her talk show The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday, Feb. 27, Barrymore shared how her daughter uses her 1995 Playboy cover against her in order to win arguments about what is or is not appropriate to wear.

“My daughter wants to wear a crop top,” Drew told the Grammy award-winning performer. "‘I'll say ‘no,’ and she'll go: ‘You were on the cover of Playboy.' And I'll go: 'Oh....'"



You have to admit, she has a point.



Aguilera was certainly amused—the singer and actress laughed out loud before responding: "I love that she said that, though!"

Drew Barrymore and Eric Erlandson of Hole during the 1995 'Batman Forever' Los Angeles Premiere at Mann's Village Theater in Westwood, California, United States. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barrymore is the proud mother of two daughters, Olive, 11, and Frankie, 9, whom she shares with her ex-husband Will Kopelman.



Aguilera shared that she understands where Barrymore is coming from, and has faced similar situations and arguments with her daughter, Summer Rain Rutler.

“I knew it was coming the day I wore chaps,” she explained, referencing her iconic early aughts chaps and underwear look for the hit "Dirrty" music video.



"My daughter wants to wear a crop top, too. And I am just like, ‘Can we just pull it down?’” she added. “I always try to instill in her that certain people have good intentions and (others have) bad intentions. I don’t wanna scare her.”



In 2021, Aguilera recreated her "Dirrty" chaps look at the People's Choice Awards, to the delight of millennials the world over.

Whether it's the decision to pose for Playboy or wear revealing chaps, Aguilera reminded Barrymore and the audience that those personal decisions are all about the beauty of self-expression.



"And that was empowering," Aguilera said. "We didn't do it or someone else. And then there's so many labels and judgments saying: 'Oh, you're doing it or a guy.' No, you're making it about that narrative in your own head.

"It's empowering being a female and embracing your body and everything that makes you feel good or womanly," she added. "However, that is for yourself to be able to embrace that."