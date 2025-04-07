Princess Diana Lost Her Temper in a Relatable Mom Moment Caught on Camera: "Shush!"

Unlike some of the royals who came before her, Princess Diana was known for her warm, hands-on approach to motherhood. She famously broke tradition by choosing her sons' schools to be closer to home and giving them a taste of "normal" life by taking them on public outings (and even letting them eat burgers and pizza). While Prince Charles didn't get to enjoy such freedom in his own childhood, Diana wanted Prince William and Prince Harry to experience theme parks and go to McDonald's like any other kids in the U.K. Although the late royal insisted on a more permissive parenting style and loved to stuff her kids' pockets with candy, even she reached her breaking point sometimes.

Diana is seen sitting for a formal interview at her Kensington Palace home in a clip shared on Instagram. She closes her eyes and sighs, then turns and gives her kids—who are off camera—a stern look before saying, "If you come in here, you sit down and be quiet! Very quiet."

The princess tries to go back to her interview, barely starting a sentence before Prince Harry starts laughing in the background. "Harry, shush!" Diana says before grimacing and telling the interviewer, "I can't even string my words together." He quips, "Well, it's very hard. You've got two of the most impossible people sitting here with us."

Princess Diana enjoyed taking her sons on fun outings, like a trip to Alton Towers theme park. (Image credit: Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images)

But before Diana can continue, you hear a young William hilariously telling his brother to shut up. "Exactly. Harry, shush!" he says, with his mom chiming in, "Sit. Down. Just sit! Just sit."

The moment is over in seconds, but it's a flash of something every parent recognizes: the eternal struggle to stay composed when your child is acting up. Fans jumped in to praise the princess for keeping her cool and being so relatable, like one who wrote, "She's a mum of boys that's next level 😂."

"Omg she’s just like a normal mama! She’s so real!! This is why Diana is the queen of hearts ♥️" another added, while a third commenter wrote, "Love her “uh” and eye roll in the beginning of the video. Mums can relate 😂❤️."

At the end of the day, the clip serves as a reminder that Diana was, at times, just like any mom juggling work and kids (while getting just a bit annoyed in the process).