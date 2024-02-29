Kate Winslet Reveals the One Movie She’s Most Often Recognized For

Kate Winslet has revealed the one movie she says she gets recognized for the most.
In a Wednesday interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Winslet revealed that fans notice her most not for her 1997 history-making movie Titanic, but for another, slightly less successful (but just as beloved) film.
“People come up to me in the street more about The Holiday and the episode of Extras that I did than Titanic,” Winslet revealed. “I promise you. Especially at Christmas.”
When Fallon asked Winslet if she knew that The Holiday would be "such a cult classic, a big hit film?” she said that it's actually "so lovely" to have "mothers and daughters come up to me in the grocery store" and say: "Oh Kate, we just love The Holiday, it's our little ritual at Christmas."
“They have things that they eat every year, they sit down, it’s a tradition and I just love that,” she added. “That’s something I never would have expected actually, the sort of mother-daughter connection around a film like that. It’s so nice. It’s lovely.”
Winslet's revelation comes as somewhat of a surprise, since she has acted in two of the most successful films in human history: Titanic and Avatar.
"It's really funny with Avatar because Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington and Sigourney (Weaver), it's been a part of their life for so long and I honestly kind of went in and had an intense two months back in 2018," Winslet said. "So when you mention Avatar I'm like, oh yeah I'm in Avatar ... forgot that, forgot I'm in Avatar. But it’s just incredible.”
Winslet went on to say that she feels "so blessed to have had this amazing career" in part because it has given her the opportunity to meet some "phenomenal people."
"You know that’s one of the loveliest things, especially now I think being part of a film industry that really supports women and is championing young actresses," she continued.
In 2022, Winslet responded to rumors that her most recognized film, The Holiday, was finally getting a much-awaited sequel.
"As far as I know, it's not true," Winslet told Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner at the time, before going on to joke that "no one's ever consulted."
"I know, sadly it's not true," she added. "IT would be so fun to see Mile and Iris get back together. I kind of imagine, like, how cute would their children be? … Tiny Jack Blacks running around everywhere."
One can only hope!
Danielle Campoamor is an award-winning freelance writer covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mental health, politics, and feminist issues. She has been published in The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, NBC, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, and more.
