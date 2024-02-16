All the Photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Enjoying the Canadian Ski Slopes

In celebration of next year's Invictus Games, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent three days enjoying the Canadian ski slopes in Vancouver, Canada.
Next year's Invictus Games—founded by Prince Harry in 2014 in order to better support injured and sick veterans—will be the first winter edition of the Paralympic-style sporting competition.
In honor of the games, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tried their hand at some of the upcoming events, including sit-down skiing—a form of the sport that allows people with disabilities to participate and compete—and skeleton sledding, in which Prince Harry went head-first down a track going over 61 mph.
"The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 will offer a global platform to expand the range and profile of winter adaptive sports," Prince Harry said in a statement.
While the couple's time in Vancouver was an important work trip, it was clear they also enjoyed themselves. Here are all the photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hitting the slopes in style.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Danielle Campoamor is an award-winning freelance writer covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mental health, politics, and feminist issues. She has been published in The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, NBC, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, and more.
-
Zendaya and Tom Holland Just Put Those Breakup Rumors to Rest
The pair was seen holding hands after the 'Dune: Part Two' premiere.
By Meghan De Maria
-
Sofia Richie Grainge's Favorite Blush Is Majorly on Sale
It's the secret to her signature glow.
By Sophia Vilensky
-
I’m In Desperate Need of a Luggage Upgrade—10 Sets I’m Shopping From Paravel’s Annual Sale
Luxurious luggage to suit any of your travel needs at 25 percent off.
By Brooke Knappenberger