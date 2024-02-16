All the Photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Enjoying the Canadian Ski Slopes

In celebration of next year's Invictus Games, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent three days enjoying the Canadian ski slopes in Vancouver, Canada.



Next year's Invictus Games—founded by Prince Harry in 2014 in order to better support injured and sick veterans—will be the first winter edition of the Paralympic-style sporting competition.



In honor of the games, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tried their hand at some of the upcoming events, including sit-down skiing—a form of the sport that allows people with disabilities to participate and compete—and skeleton sledding, in which Prince Harry went head-first down a track going over 61 mph.

"The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 will offer a global platform to expand the range and profile of winter adaptive sports," Prince Harry said in a statement.



While the couple's time in Vancouver was an important work trip, it was clear they also enjoyed themselves. Here are all the photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hitting the slopes in style.

Prince Harry and Meghan in Whistler, Canada after Harry enjoyed the skeleton track. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry looking directly at the camera while attending the Invictus Games One Year To Go Event in Canada. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk hand-in-hand while enjoying Vancouver, Canada. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry sliding head first in honor of the upcoming Invictus Games. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle gives the camera a wave while celebrating next year's Invictus Games. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry trying out some sit-down skiing. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all smiles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

They might live in the always-sunny California now, but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry know how to nail those winter fashion looks. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say hello the crowd ahead of next year's Invictus Games. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose with an Invictus Games athlete. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan Markle gives the camera a smile while attending the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025's One Year To Go Winter Training Camp. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clearly the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were enjoying themselves while the hitting Canadian ski slopes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talking with athletes of the upcoming 2025 Invictus Games. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have continued to show support for wounded veterans since Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014. (Image credit: Getty Images)