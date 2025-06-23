Prince Harry "Is Hopeful" King Charles and Prince William "Will Set Aside Their Differences" and Attend the Next Invictus Games
The 2027 games will take place in Birmingham, England.
Prince Harry wrapped up the 2025 Invictus Games in February, but planning is well underway for the next games for wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans. The 2027 games will be held in Birmingham, England, and according to the Mail on Sunday, the Duke of Sussex is keen for members of the Royal Family to attend—even if he's not speaking to King Charles or Prince William at the moment.
The Invictus Games, founded by Harry in 2014, have long been a passion project for the duke, who has spoken about how the event helps veterans reclaim their confidence and purpose. He reportedly hopes the presence of his father and brother will show public unity while the games are taking place in the U.K.
"Harry has agreed that Invictus should extend an invitation to his family," a source told the outlet. "Invictus hopes the Royal Family will come along to support the wounded veterans taking part."
The insider added that despite the deep rift between the Duke of Sussex and his family, he "is hopeful his father will set aside their differences to attend the Invictus Games and support veterans."
The invite comes as tensions between Prince Harry and the Royal Family remain high. In May, the duke revealed to the BBC that he isn't in contact with The King or his brother, but expressed his hope that they can mend fences. "I would love reconciliation with my family," he said. "There's no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious."
The 2027 Invictus Games will be the first held in the U.K. since the inaugural event in London, which was attended by Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla (then the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall). "The Royals have always been hugely supportive of Invictus and proud of what Harry has achieved in that arena," a source told the Mail on Sunday. "This is one olive branch from him which might be reciprocated."
However, an Invictus spokesperson stressed, "No formal invitations have been issued as preparations are in the early stages."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.