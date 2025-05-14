Prince William Reveals Sporty Princess Charlotte's New Hobby to Olympic Athlete

Princess Charlotte definitely takes after her mother, Kate Middleton, in the athleticism department. Like mom, 10-year-old Charlotte seems to be gifted at a number of sports and activities ranging from soccer to ballet to netball—and according to proud dad Prince William, the Lambrook School student has picked up two more sporty hobbies.

The Prince of Wales carried out an investiture at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, May 13, and one of the day's honorees was Olympic runner Keely Hodgkinson. While making the athlete a Member of the Order of the British Empire, Prince William shared that Charlotte was also a track and field star.

"The prince told me his daughter is doing the 400m at the minute and the hurdles and that she did watch me in Paris," Hodgkinson said, per Hello!

The runner, who took home gold for Team GB after winning the women's 800m run at the Paris Olympics, continued that the Prince of Wales told her "that he remembers me winning and that he wished he could be there to see it himself."

The Prince of Wales presented Keely Hodgkinson with her MBE at Windsor Castle on May 13. (Image credit: Alamy)

Princess Charlotte was all smiles while taking in a 2024 Wimbledon match. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William and the rest of his family were unable to attend the 2024 Paris Olympics after the Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer. In October, the prince met with several Olympic swimmers during an event and revealed the personal reason why he chose to skip the games.

"I was so keen to come, but I have to say after reading someone's interview about COVID I decided—because my wife was obviously having chemo—that I didn't want to risk bringing COVID home," he said.

Although Princess Charlotte didn't get to experience Olympic glory firsthand, perhaps she'll be able to take a trip to the 2026 winter games in Italy. Either way, the young royal is keeping plenty busy back at home in Windsor—and she's got a winning attitude, too. A royal source recently told People that the princess "is known for her grace and sportsmanship" on the field.