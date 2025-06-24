Why Prince Harry Hasn't Invited Prince William to Invictus Games, in Spite of "Olive Branch" Reports

Prince Harry is currently planning the next Invictus Games, which will take place in Birmingham in 2027. A slew of recent reports suggested that the Duke of Sussex was hoping to offer an "olive branch" to Prince William and King Charles by inviting them to the next Invictus Games. However, it seems as though suggestions Prince Harry has already invited members of the Royal Family to the sporting event are somewhat premature.

According to Us Weekly, "Prince Harry has not extended any invites to the upcoming 2027 Invictus Games to his family." However, the outlet also confirmed that sending out invitations to the event is not Prince Harry's responsibility, but "the responsibility of the Birmingham 2027 team."

Disproving reports to the contrary, Us Weekly "confirmed that, at this time, no invitations have been sent to anyone, from athletes to military members and including friends and family of Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Daily Mail previously reported, "[I]t is understood that an emailed invitation will be sent out later this month, followed by a formal invitation." Noting that King Charles prepares his schedule up to 3 years in advance, the publication suggested sending an invite for an event in 2027 was actually sensible.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward told the outlet, "The King might attend to show support for the Armed Forces and congratulate Harry on the most significant success in his life."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Katie Nicholl, a royal expert and biographer, said of the alleged gesture, "The King absolutely wants a relationship with his youngest son and with his grandchildren." Nicholl continued, "He has an incredible capacity for forgiveness and he wants to be magnanimous in all of this and therefore there's certainly a possibility that The King might consider attending Invictus."

Meanwhile, an anonymous source told the outlet, "Harry has agreed that Invictus should extend an invitation to his family." The source continued, "Invictus hopes the Royal Family will come along to support the wounded veterans taking part. Harry is hopeful his father will set aside their differences to attend the Invictus Games and support veterans."