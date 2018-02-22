Demi Lovato Shared a Photo Celebrating Her "Thick Thighs" and the Internet Is Here for It

Last month, Demi Lovato proudly decided to quit dieting—and Tuesday she celebrated by posting a photo of herself to Instagram wearing an oversized jacket and white booties. The photo has since been deleted for unknown reasons.

Luckily, fans screenshotted the Instagram before it was removed and have been sharing it with personal stories about how Lovato's confidence has inspired them.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

@ddlovato has always teached me to love my curves and my thighs and never let anyone bring me down I’m proud to be Demi Lovatic she has always helped us feel confident in our skin #YouAreBeautifulDemi she the reason y I am strong today love her pic.twitter.com/kzqtVw7tax — kaylamedlin (@Kaylareneemed1) February 21, 2018

I am HERE for Demi and her thick thighs 👏🏼👏🏼 #thickthighssavelives — Tigress (@tylynn_rae) February 22, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

You always have encourage us to love our selfs ❤️ and to love her curves and our thighs Demi #YouAreBeautifulDemi #WeLoveYouDemi @ddlovato pic.twitter.com/VbqGlcgnUI — kaylamedlin (@Kaylareneemed1) February 21, 2018

Dear @ddlovato, I'm so happy for you feeling confident with your body 💖 it makes me proud and it's inspiring me to be confident too 💖 I love you baby, and there's more than 30M Lovatics that love you too 💖🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/aEZr5Jzdtk — Baby Lovato (@babylovato_03) February 21, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The caption of the deleted photo read: “These are what I call no more dieting thighs and I’m proud of them #thickthighssavelives."

Lovato has admitted before she is self conscious about her thighs. In January, she posted a photo on the beach to share her self love journey.

"I’m insecure about my legs in this picture but I’m posting it because I look so happy and this year I’ve decided I’m letting go of my perfectionism and embracing freedom from self criticism," she wrote. "Learning to love my body the way it is challenging but life changing. Giving up my eating disorder has been the most challenging journey of my life but I work every day towards solid recovery even if I mess up sometimes."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

After all, what's wrong with being confident?