Leslie Knope from Parks and Recreation
Today's Top Stories
1
Amy Poehler Slams the NRA's Leslie Knope Tweet
2
Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Relationship Timeline
3
Everytown Just Got More Followers Than the NRA
4
Thin? Fat? Who Cares? Wear the Yoga Leggings
Moschino aw18 hair
5
Models Channeled Jackie Kennedy at Moschino​

Demi Lovato Shared a Photo Celebrating Her "Thick Thighs" and the Internet Is Here for It

We see you, Demi.

Getty Images

Last month, Demi Lovato proudly decided to quit dieting—and Tuesday she celebrated by posting a photo of herself to Instagram wearing an oversized jacket and white booties. The photo has since been deleted for unknown reasons.

Luckily, fans screenshotted the Instagram before it was removed and have been sharing it with personal stories about how Lovato's confidence has inspired them.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The caption of the deleted photo read: “These are what I call no more dieting thighs and I’m proud of them #thickthighssavelives."

Lovato has admitted before she is self conscious about her thighs. In January, she posted a photo on the beach to share her self love journey.

"I’m insecure about my legs in this picture but I’m posting it because I look so happy and this year I’ve decided I’m letting go of my perfectionism and embracing freedom from self criticism," she wrote. "Learning to love my body the way it is challenging but life changing. Giving up my eating disorder has been the most challenging journey of my life but I work every day towards solid recovery even if I mess up sometimes."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

After all, what's wrong with being confident?

Related Story
Demi Lovato Lay a Thirst Trap for Henry Cavill
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Apparently, Everyone Wears Wigs on Game of Thrones
Kylie Jenner May Have Killed Snapchat With A Tweet
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Without DACA Our Friends and Neighbors Are at Risk
Rachel McAdams Is Pregnant
JLaw Slams Harvey Weinstein for Defense Name Drop
Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Relationship Timeline
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Baby
Khloé Kardashian Consults Twitter About Baby Bump
Oprah Responds to Donald Trump's "Insecure" Tweet
Watch Elton John Mispronounce Ed Sheeran's Name