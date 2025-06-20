Dua Lipa Pulls Off a Lacy Naked Dress on the Streets of London
She paused her jeans and T-shirt streak.
After months on the road, Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism tour has reached her hometown of London. The Grammy winner will headline the iconic Wembley Stadium not once, but twice, starting on June 20. Just 24 hours before her first sold-out performance, Lipa delivered the most fashion-forward of homecomings.
Dressed in head-to-toe designer, the hometown hero surprised fans at the Radical Optimism pop-up, where Londoners can shop her merch this weekend. With help from her longtime stylist, Lorenzo Posocco, Lipa pulled up to the Shoreditch store in a lacy naked dress. Courtesy of The Attico Spring 2025, the short-sleeve style was entirely sheer, which revealed her matching lingerie underneath: a balconette bra and cheeky high-waisted underwear. As seen on the catwalk, Lipa's plunging bodice, wrap skirt, and sleeves were secured with tied knots.
Even though the temps reached 88° degrees Fahrenheit yesterday, Lipa slipped on knee-high boots from Bottega Veneta. The Tex Boot featured a curved block heel and pointy toes. Lipa's POTD (purse of the day) hailed from Maison Margiela. The Beige 5AC East West Small Bag is offered in ivory and black, but somehow, the "Houdini" singer sported a leopard-print version. It's presumably a special-edition design created just for her. Perhaps she placed an order after seeing Jennifer Lawrence's similar Prada tote.
For her accessories, Lipa took cues from the runway model. Instead of a statement necklace (which she loves on the red carpet), the Barbie star popped on oversized hoop earrings. The silver hoops opposed her rumored $47,000 engagement ring, in all its 18k gold glory. However, she's no stranger to pulling off mixed-metal jewelry.
A transparent LBD was certainly bold for daytime, but it felt so on-brand for Lipa—especially in anticipation of her next concert. On stage, she frequently goes the sheer route. In the Netherlands on June 4, she sang her greatest hits in an asymmetrical lace look, this time in ivory. The lingerie had a bridal-ish flair, complete with a peek-a-boo bra, undies, and even garter tights.
Lipa is staying put in the U.K. until June 27, when she takes the Radical Optimism tour to Dublin. So, expect more fabulous 'fits whether she's on or off-stage. Perhaps she'll channel Ginger Spice in a Union Flag costume tonight.
While you await her next appearance, channel her see-through set via the curated edit below. Her The Attico attire isn't available yet, but these similar styles will do.
