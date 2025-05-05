Doechii Brought Her Voluminous Afro to the 2025 Met Gala and We Are All Grateful

Of all the really really ridiculously good-looking A-listers hitting the red carpet for the 2025 Met Gala, there's one in particular we couldn't wait to see: Doechii, in her first ever appearance at fashion's biggest night. The Grammy-winning rapper stepped out for "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" looking as glamorous as ever, wearing Louis Vuitton once again, with equally fabulous makeup and hair to match. Truly, Doechii's voluminous afro was one of the night's best hair looks, even though she decided to step away from the kiss curl trend and do her own thing (which tracks perfectly).

It's not surprising that Doechii pulled out all the stops for tonight's glam, as she arrived to the official Met Gala pre-party on Friday, May 2, in a custom Louis Vuitton skirt suit that she accessorized with more than $4,000 of LV pieces, paying subtle homage to iconic Vogue editor, OG dandy, and Louis Vuitton uberfan André Leon Talley. Her sculpted cheeks, burgundy lipstick, and long, bouncy curls were the epitome of bold, carefree beauty, and served as the perfect preview ahead of the first Monday in May.

Doechii at the Met Gala pre-party on May 2, 2025. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Doechii's makeup artist, Dee Carrion, was likely behind this evening's glam, which consisted of glossy nude lips with dark lip liner and a Louis Vuitton logo drawn on her cheek. Her nails consisted of a long, classic French manicure with a soft ombré fade, which paired perfectly with her short white and gray suit, custom from Louis Vuitton by Pharrell. But it was her hair that really stole the show.

The night's "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" theme felt like the perfect moment to debut an afro on the red carpet, and Doechii—a master of using her beauty and fashion choices to make a not-so-subtle statement—has never looked more regal.

Doechii at the 2025 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While I predict that the rapper's longtime stylist Malcolm Marquez is behind tonight's hair look, stay tuned for updates on Doechii's first Met Gala beauty moment, and be sure to follow along with our live blog covering tonight's best beauty looks and red carpet updates.

