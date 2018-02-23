Who Is Sebastian Bear-McClard? Get to Know Emily Ratajkowski's New Husband

Emily Ratajkowski just surprised everyone by announcing that she tied the knot today! The 26-year-old took to Instagram to post a series of photos that showed a glimpse of the ceremony, which took place at the courthouse in New York City. Wondering who the lucky guy is? Same. Let's start with his name: Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

💍ny💍 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Feb 23, 2018 at 1:32pm PST

Ratajkowski reportedly split with her longtime boyfriend Jeff Magid just a few weeks ago. She and McClard were first seen together the day before Valentine's Day at dinner. It's unknown how long the newlyweds have actually been together—though it definitely seems like a fairly new romance.

So who is Sebastian Bear-McClard? Here's everything we know about him right now.

Getty Images

He's a producer and an actor.

McClard is the man behind the camera—and sometimes in front of it, too. Though he's only worked on a few films according to his biography, he's best known for producing the movie Good Time, starring Robert Pattinson. He also worked as a producer on Heaven Knows What (2014) and as an editorial assistant on Broken Flowers (2005).

In 2006, he played small role in the movie The Minority. You may have also seen him as a kid in the 1990 movie Force of Circumstance and in the short film Buffalo Wings in 2005.

He's working with Jonah Hill on a new movie.

Back in May 2017, Deadline reported that Josh and Benny Safdie had secured right for and would be directing the movie Uncut Gems, set to star Jonah Hill. McClard is close with the Safdie brothers, and landed himself the gig producing the movie. Oh, and he's getting the opportunity to work with Martin Scorsese, who will be an executive producer.

He's friend with Instagram star The Fat Jewish.

Josh Otrovsky, Instagram's meme legend, AKA The Fat Jewish, is obviously a close friend of McClard's as he was one of the few people who got know about—and attend—the wedding. And they go way back. In 2014, they posed together at the New York Film Festival.

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

You may have spotted him on the red carpet.

McClard was alongside Robert Pattison at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in May 2017.

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

And again with Landry Jones and Joshua Safdie at the AFI Fest in 2014.



Getty Images

He's very under-the-radar, in case that part wasn't clear.

Well, he was very hidden away from the public eye—until now, that is. McClard's Instagram handle is @sebobear, for those of you who are patiently waiting for him to post a photo with Ratajkowski—which he hasn't done yet.

We'll be checking in to see how the happy couple plans to celebrate their honeymoon!