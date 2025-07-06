A $2,200 Ralph Lauren Bag and Andrew Garfield Are Monica Barbaro's Enviable Accessories at Wimbledon

Nothing says romance like wearing matching outfits to a high-profile sporting event. Monica Barbaro and Andrew Garfield's love was on full display when they arrived holding hands at Wimbledon on July 6 to watch the tennis tournament. Their coordinated outfits—perfectly in keeping with Wimbledon's unofficial dress code—only emphasized their relationship status.

The A Complete Unknown star wore a semi-sheer white slip dress, while Garfield wore a white shirt and matching pants. An off-white sweater was tied around Garfield's neck, and he completed his outfit with brown suede loafers.

For accessories, Barbaro carried Ralph Lauren Collection's The Ralph Calfskin Small Shoulder Bag, which retails for $2,200, and wore a pair of Ralph Lauren Collection Perrin Calfskin Sandals in Lux Cream. For jewelry, she chose a $12,800 Bvlgari Serpenti Viper 18K Yellow Gold & Diamond Bangle Bracelet and a $2,530 Bvlgari Serpenti Viper Ring.

Monica Barbaro and Andrew Garfield coordinate for Wimbledon. (Image credit: Getty Images/Neil Mockford/GC Images)

Barbaro and Garfield were captured exhibiting some PDA while watching the Sonay Kartal and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova match at Wimbledon.

Back in February, a source dished on Barbaro and Garfield's relationship to People, saying, "They've been really low-key and have been spending time together quietly."

Monica Barbaro and Andrew Garfield at Wimbledon on July 6. (Image credit: Karwai Tang/Getty Images for Ralph Lauren)

Although neither Garfield nor Barbaro has verbally confirmed their relationship status, turning up at Wimbledon in coordinating outfits seems to be a sure sign they're dating. Luckily, their all-white Wimbledon moment is easy to recreate, and perfect for any easy, breezy summer outfit.

