The designer of a celebrity's wedding gown holds a special place in a bride's heart. So much so, they'll wear the label for years to come. On July 7, newlywed Hailee Steinfeld took her Tamara Ralph affinity far beyond the aisle.

One month after her wedding to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Steinfeld secured an invite to the Australian designer's Paris Couture Week show during the Fall/Winter 2025 circuit. Mere minutes before the first model graced the runway, the A-lister arrived in a Tamara Ralph illusion gown. With help from her stylists, Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn (the dream team behind her wedding looks), Steinfeld sourced Look 7 from the atelier's Fall/Winter 2024 Couture show, which debuted this time last year.

Hailee Steinfeld supported her wedding wardrobe designer at the Tamara Ralph Couture Week show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Steinfeld's long-sleeve gown was covered in silver rhinestones from head-to-toe, and held together by nude mesh. The floor-length look was mostly sheer apart from two cascading cutouts on the bodice. Tiered velvet bows gave the sultry style a coquette-ish flair. A thigh-high slit revealed her black pointy pumps.

The Sinners star took styling cues from the runway model, leaving the gown as is. The only difference? She opted out of the hair bow seen on the catwalk. Instead, she accessorized with oversize drop earrings and her 4-carat engagement ring, which reportedly costs over $100,000.

A model wore Hailee's crystal illusion gown on the Tamara Ralph Fall 2024 Couture runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Steinfeld wore Tamara Ralph on the red carpet twice this year, at the Sinners premiere and the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. On May 31, however, their partnership reached its peak at her Southern California nuptials. The brand provided not one, not two, but three couture creations for her wedding weekend, starting with a double-satin Fall 2024 dress at the welcome party. The pearl-encrusted bodice peeked out from underneath a shoulder-padded blazer.

The next day, Steinfeld said "I do" in a strapless, corseted gown sculpted just for her by Ralph. "On our wedding day, when I put on this dress, I actually lost my breath," she wrote in her newsletter, Beau Society. "I've never felt more like myself and more beautiful." The ivory A-line silhouette was simplistic yet striking, as the elongated train flowed behind her as she walked.

Following the ceremony, she danced the night away in a Spring 2025 couture dress, covered in crystals, sequins, and feathers. Similar to the runway model, Steinfeld slipped the feather pom-pom cuffs on each wrist, which matched the skirt's tiers.

Tamara Ralph is one for the It girls, as evidenced by its celebrity clientele. This year alone, everyone from Amal Clooney and Eva Longoria to Blake Lively and Millie Bobby Brown has worn her couture catalog.

Clooney's strapless ivory gown at the 2025 Tony Awards felt right up Steinfeld's wedding alley. It hailed from the same Spring 2024 Couture collection as her welcome party attire. The lawyer's column gown was delicately draped with pearls from top to bottom, which bared a striking resemblance to Steinfeld's first bridal look.

Amal Clooney sourced the same Spring 2024 Couture collection as Steinfeld. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nuptial white is also prevalent at Paris Couture Week this season, from Dua Lipa's feathered look at Schiaparelli to the luminescent gowns at Iris Van Herpen. But of all the ivory dresses parading through Paris this week, it's Steinfeld's Tamara Ralph gown that's the envy of brides everywhere (speaking as a fiancée, here).