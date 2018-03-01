Today's Top Stories
1
Stop Using Skincare Products That "Sorta Sting"
2
Doctors Rule Period Pain As Bad As Heart Attacks
3
The Best Street Style From Paris Fashion Week
4
Does Birth Control Really Make You Gain Weight?
5
Nail Brows Are Here and We Are Not

Kim Kardashian Slams Fans Accusing Her of Lying About Her Hair: "Get the F--k Outta Here"

👀.

Shutterstock

If we've learned anything from Zac Efron, it's that you truly only live once (Zac Efron has a YOLO hand tattoo, please just go with this analogy). So, therefore, we are in full support of Kim Kardashian dying her hair pink.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

But did she really dye it? That's the question that is, apparently, for some reason, haunting her fans on social media—so much so that Kim had to post a visibly annoyed video to snapchat, confirming that she's wearing her real hair.

"You guys, if I see one more person say I'm wearing a wig and think I'm lying... I don't get it," she said. "Like, why would I lie about wearing a wig? This is my hair. There is no wig. I dyed my hair guys. It's like...how is it such a crazy thought. Get the f*ck out of here with that wig shit."

You heard her!

Related Story
Kylie Jenner Hires Nanny to Help with Baby Stormi
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
New Documents Reveal Queen Assassination Attempt
Celebrity Kids and Parents Who Look Alike
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Watch Khloé and Kourtney Get in a Huge Fight
Anna Paquin Responds to Breasts Being Shown
Rolling Stones Throw Massive Shade at Taylor Swift
Khloé Kardashian Baby Bump Haters
Most Extravagant Celebrity Push Presents
Kylie Jenner Hires Nanny to Help with Baby Stormi
Chrissy Teigen Did a Salt Bae Impression at Dinner
Taylor Swift Is Keeping Her Visits to Joe Secret