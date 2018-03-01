Kim Kardashian Slams Fans Accusing Her of Lying About Her Hair: "Get the F--k Outta Here"

If we've learned anything from Zac Efron, it's that you truly only live once (Zac Efron has a YOLO hand tattoo, please just go with this analogy). So, therefore, we are in full support of Kim Kardashian dying her hair pink.

But did she really dye it? That's the question that is, apparently, for some reason, haunting her fans on social media—so much so that Kim had to post a visibly annoyed video to snapchat, confirming that she's wearing her real hair.

"You guys, if I see one more person say I'm wearing a wig and think I'm lying... I don't get it," she said. "Like, why would I lie about wearing a wig? This is my hair. There is no wig. I dyed my hair guys. It's like...how is it such a crazy thought. Get the f*ck out of here with that wig shit."

You heard her!