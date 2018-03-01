Today's Top Stories
1
Stop Using Skincare Products That "Sorta Sting"
2
Doctors Rule Period Pain As Bad As Heart Attacks
3
The Best Street Style From Paris Fashion Week
4
Does Birth Control Really Make You Gain Weight?
5
Nail Brows Are Here and We Are Not

Watch the Kardashian Sisters Get in a Huge Fight During the 'KUWTK' Finale

Khloé called Kourtney "selfish" while Kim awkwardly sat there.

E!

The season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians is coming up on Sunday night (the same night as The Oscars, because life is annoying sometimes), and you should prepare for drama.

It's all thanks to an awkward argument between Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, the latter of whom made her sisters wait a full half hour before she was ready for their outing—which prompts accusations of selfishness from part of Khloé.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"I'm being serious, you need to figure out your life," Khloé says in the clip above. "You shouldn't be on the phone, we've been waiting for you for 30 minutes. You're always like this and we're just waiting for you, and waiting for you. I don't have time to wait for you, I don't want to go on trips if this is how you are every f*cking time. You don't care how selfish that is?"

Yikes, and also we are all Kim right now:

E!

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians finale airs this Sunday, so make sure to watch it during the Zzzz parts of the Oscars.

Related Story
Kylie Jenner Hires Nanny to Help with Baby Stormi
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
New Documents Reveal Queen Assassination Attempt
Celebrity Kids and Parents Who Look Alike
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Anna Paquin Responds to Breasts Being Shown
Rolling Stones Throw Massive Shade at Taylor Swift
Kim Kardashian Slams Fans for Saying She's Lying
Khloé Kardashian Baby Bump Haters
Most Extravagant Celebrity Push Presents
Kylie Jenner Hires Nanny to Help with Baby Stormi
Chrissy Teigen Did a Salt Bae Impression at Dinner
Taylor Swift Is Keeping Her Visits to Joe Secret