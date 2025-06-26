Kendall and Kylie Jenner Personify Eurocore in Coordinating Vintage Gowns, Ahead of the Bezos-Sanchéz Wedding

I would give anything to be a fly on the wall at the wedding of Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and Bravo star Lauren Sánchez. With Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner on the guest list, it's sure to be a fabulous fête the likes of which we've never seen. While the three-day nuptials weren't optioned as a spinoff of The Kardashians (if only), the family is keeping us well-fed with plenty of pre-wedding paparazzi pics.

On June 26, the Kardashian-Jenner gang touched down in Venice, Italy wearing wildly different attire. Kim arrived wearing a barely-there Balenciaga bra top, while her younger sisters wore coordinating sundresses. First up: Kendall. With help from her stylist, Dani Michelle, the model got her hands on a vintage Roberto Cavalli gown circa Spring 2002.

While en route to a pre-wedding dinner, Jenner looked every bit an Italian dream in a pink, ivory, and orange floral halter dress. The bottom of her floor-length skirt appeared subtly sheer and featured fuchsia embroidery. Her Roberto Cavalli pick was a clear callout to Kim's collab with the Italian label, which drops on June 27.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner arrived in Venice wearing vintage dresses. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just like her older sister, Kylie also went the archival route, in a Dolce & Gabbana midi dress circa 2001. It was an on-brand selection, given that D&G designed Kourtney Kardashian's entire wedding wardrobe.

Kylie's gown tapped into the flourishing turmeric yellow color craze, with delicate lace from top to bottom. The Kylie Cosmetics founder is the latest star to co-sign the trend, following Beyoncé and Hunter Schafer's lead. To finish, she accessorized with black accessories, including a small shoulder bag and oval sunglasses.

Kendall chose Roberto Cavalli, while Kylie styled an archival Dolce & Gabbana number. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A few minutes later, Kim boarded a water taxi boat outside the Gritti Palace Hotel, the five-star resport hosting the wedding's elite guests. The SKIMS founder continued her animal-print streak, in a curve-hugging midi dress made entirely of snakeskin. The criss-cross cutouts and bedazzled straps ensured the look was equal-parts sultry and sleek.

Kim, meanwhile, chose a snakeskin style for the pre-wedding dinner. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Day one of the wedding will certainly be hard to beat fashion-wise. But the Kardashian-Jenners are certainly up for the challenge.