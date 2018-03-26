Today's Top Stories
Matthew McConaughey Would Probably Find Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Kids Really "Attractive"

prince-harry-meghan-markle-foot
Getty Images

Today, The Sun took a cue from one of the best scenes in the classic film How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and examined what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children might look like.

"American forensic artist Joe Mullins created the images after careful study of photos of the loved up pair," The Sun reports. "He apparently looked at numerous recent photos of them both, to create the mock up images."

So basically this:

As The Sun notes, the artist's renderings include details like Harry Jr. inheriting the "Windsor ears" and ginger hair, and mini-Meghan with blown out beach waves and deep brown eyes.

The photos are completely terrifying.

Giphy
If you're brave enough to check out what the future haunted, American Girl doll-esque royal kids will look like, you can click over to The Sun for the photos.

Otherwise, I'll leave you with these portraits of Andie Anderson and Benjamin Barry's imagined offspring, yodle-odling:

YouTube
