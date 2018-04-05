Meghan Markle's Dad Is Studying Up on Britain Ahead of Her Marriage

On May 19, Meghan Markle will marry Prince Harry and become a member of the British royal family. Meghan is American, as are her parents. As such, her dad, Thomas Markle Sr., is adorably studying, presumably to better understand his future in-laws.

The 73-year-old was spotted at a Starbucks in Rosarito, Mexico on March 27, reading Images of Great Britian: A Pictorial Tour Through History. Here's hoping he pulls out some of those factoids to impress Queen Elizabeth II or Prince Philip at the royal wedding.



According to The Sun, Thomas will be at the ceremony to walk Markle down the aisle.

“Thomas [Senior] is overjoyed to be beside his little girl on the day she becomes a princess—even if he has to battle his demons to get there," a source said. “He’s not exactly thrilled at facing the world’s glare. He lives a reclusive life in Mexico. But nothing will stop him from having Meghan on his arm for the big day."



Aww-dorable, Thomas.