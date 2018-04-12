Prince William May Have Just Accidentally Revealed the Royal Baby's Gender

Prince William may have just accidentally revealed whether him and Kate Middleton are having a girl or boy. After celebrating a winning goal from Aston Villa soccer player Jack Grealish, the royal dad reportedly told fans, "I'm going to insist the baby is called Jack." He then paused, realizing he may have slipped up, and said, "...Or Jackie."

While "Jack" or "Jackie" isn't a widely-predicted royal baby name, this is a major hint that William and Kate are having a boy. The Duchess is expected to give birth any day now and the Lido Wing is already starting to prepare by suspending parking outside of the vicinity and putting up barriers.