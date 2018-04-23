What Will Prince William and Kate Middleton Name Their Third Child?

Update, April 23, 2018, 9:50 a.m.: An easel has been placed outside Buckingham Palace following the announcement of the birth of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third child.



A notice has been placed on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace following the announcement of the birth of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third child.@KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/82ZCB7F2aQ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 23, 2018

Does this mean they'll announce the name soon? One can only hope!!!!!

Update, April 23, 2018: The royal baby is here! Kate Middleton gave birth to her third child and her second BOY(!) this morning at 11:01 a.m. London time (around 6:01 a.m. EST).

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs.



The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz.



The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth.



Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

People are already speculating about the new baby boy's name. According to the BBC, the names Arthur, Albert, and Philip are among the current bookies' favorites, all of which are more traditional names for the royal family.

But experts say the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge could choose a name that reflects the Middleton side of the family.

January 31, 2018: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming nuptials might be getting the bulk of royal watchers' attention these days, but let's not forget that Prince William is coming up on a pretty big life event himself. In October, Kensington Palace confirmed that he and Kate Middleton are expecting their third child, due in April.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to confirm they are expecting a baby in April 2018. pic.twitter.com/jOzB1TJMof — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 17, 2017

The royals haven't divulged the exact due date or gender of the baby, but that hasn't stopped the people of the internet (and bookies of London) from speculating about what the kid might be named.

Per Newshub, the frontrunners—if you're a betting person—are Alice for a girl and Albert for a boy. Sounds good, but since the royal family has a well-known tendency to reuse names from yesteryear, we took things a step further and spoke to Boston University Associate Professor of History Arianne Chernock about what other names might be on the table. Her top guesses: Caroline, Alice, or Helena for a girl, and Albert or Alfred for a boy.



According to Chernock, William and Kate will likely look to the 18th century for inspo (it's what they did with both George and Charlotte, after all), making Alice, Helena, Albert, and Alfred strong contenders as they happen to be the names of Queen Victoria's children.



Queen Victoria and her children. Getty Images

And speaking of Queen Victoria, Chernock says it's unlikely William and Kate would name a daughter after the iconic monarch herself. "Some people speculate that if they have a daughter they will go with a name like Elizabeth or Victoria, but I think actually those names are too iconic, too much associated with particular figures," she explains. "And while deferring to tradition, they can't opt for a name that has overwhelmingly negative associations. That's why I think a name like James, while very sweet, will not be what they opt for. King James, especially King James II, has a controversial role in their own family's story."

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children George and Charlotte. Getty Images

Chernock predicts that Will and Kate will likely look for traditional names that lend themselves to more modern nicknames.

"They need to kind of hit that sweet spot. They need to be deferential to tradition, but not seen as so antiquated that the name appears out of touch," she says. "A name like Alfred, I think, might be a good compromise because it's very traditional, but at the same time, the nickname is quite modern. In fact, if you look at the U.K.'s most popular names right now, Freddie and Alfie are up there—which are both modernizations of very traditional names."

When it comes to honoring the Middleton side of the family, Chernock says we should probably look to the child's middle name—that first moniker will (most likely) be alllll Windsor.