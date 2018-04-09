As Kate Middleton's due date fast approaches, the world is getting ready to welcome another royal baby.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Luckily, the hospital that Middleton will check into to give birth to baby number three has already finished its preparations for the royal arrival, well ahead of the Duchess' due date.

The Lindo Wing, at St. Mary’s Hospital, has suspended all parking outside of the building, and barriers have been put up. Presumably, no-one is allowed to block the entrance in case the Duchess of Cambridge needs urgent access to the maternity suite.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

A number of royal correspondents have already taken to social media to discuss the newly implemented parking restrictions.

The Daily Express' royal reporter wrote on Twitter, "Let the royal baby countdown begin: barriers and parking restrictions have been brought in outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington today in a planned move. The Duchess of Cambridge is due to give birth to her third child in the next couple of weeks."

As the Daily Mirror's royal correspondent points out, the parking restrictions are only in place until April 30, 2018, meaning that Prince William and Middleton's third baby is due before the end of the month.

Parking restrictions outside the Lindo Wing from today until April 30. Both George and Charlotte were born a little later than their due dates so plenty of time allowed for here https://t.co/w6fB95UYZh — Victoria Murphy (@QueenVicMirror) April 9, 2018

And according to the Daily Mail's royal correspondent, "This is all being done well in advance of the big day. The Duchess of Cambridge is due to give birth mid/end April."

Although there are still a few weeks to go, it's clear that the royal family is ready to welcome its newest member.