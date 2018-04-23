Today's Top Stories
See the New Prince for the First Time as Kate Middleton and Prince William Leave the Hospital

So precious.

YouTube

He's less than 7 hours old, and the new royal baby boy has already made his first official public appearance—with mom and dad, of course. Kate Middleton and Prince William emerged from the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in London to present the new royal highness to the world.

They posed out on the steps, in the same way they did after welcoming their first child Prince George, 4, in 2013, and again with Princess Charlotte, 2 in 2015. Kate wore a red dress and the new baby was swaddled in a white blanket with a matching white hat.

Getty Images
Getty Images
YouTube

"Thrice the worry now!" Prince William joked as he put his newest baby in the car.

The Kensington Palace tweeted a photo welcoming the newest little royal:

The new baby was born with an impressive royal title, His Royal Highness Prince *Insert the Name We're All Desperately Awaiting Here!* of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland—but he'll likely just go by his first name once it's announced, like his brother and sister, George and Charlotte.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte visiting their new baby brother
Getty Images
George and Charlotte Meet Their New Brother
This is How Princess Charlotte Made Royal History
