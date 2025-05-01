Adorable Royal Baby Makes Her Balcony Debut at Just Two Months Old

In the case of royal children like Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, the public doesn't usually get a glimpse of them at major events like Trooping the Colour until they're a year or two old—but Sweden's Princess Ines is ahead of the curve. The two-month old daughter of Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia made her debut at the Royal Palace in Stockholm for a special royal occasion on April 30.

Members of the Swedish royal family gathered on the balcony to celebrate King Carl XVI Gustaf's 79th birthday on Wednesday, and baby Ines made a surprise appearance with her parents and two oldest brothers.

Princess Sofia, 40, cradled her fourth child in the photos, wrapping Ines—who wore a white bonnet—in a matching white blanket. The proud mom matched with the little princess in a white tweed blazer dress by Swedish designer Veronica Virta, which she wore previously for a 2024 state visit from King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark.

Princess Ines starred in her first Instagram photo on Feb. 10. (Image credit: Kungahuset/Instagram)

Queen Silvia, Princess Sofia, Princess Ines, Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel and Prince Carl Philip are pictured on April 30. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip, who are parents to three boys, welcomed their first daughter on Feb. 7. Her full name is Princes Ines Marie Lilian Silvia, with her middle names honoring Queen Silvia and Princess Sofia's mother, Marie.

Princess Ines joined big brothers Prince Alexander, 9, and Prince Gabriel, 7, on the balcony, although 4-year-old Prince Julian didn't appear with the family.

On Feb. 12, Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip shared a photo of all four kids on their official Instagram account, writing, "It turned out to be a perfect little quartet. Big and warm thanks for all the nice congratulations to our little Ines."