Hugh Grant Wed Longtime Girlfriend Anna Eberstein in London

Hugh Grant is officially a married man. The 57-year-old actor tied the knot for the first time when he wed Swedish television producer Anna Eberstein in London on Friday. The couple went very low-key with their wedding, making things official at the Chelsea Register Office.

The wedding comes just days after Grant and Eberstein announced that they were engaged. The couple welcomed their third child, Grant's fifth, in March of this year.

Grant's ex, Elizabeth Hurley, with whom he has stayed close, revealed that he and Eberstein had welcomed their newest addition during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

"He had another one last week. He has five," she said. "He was over 50 when he spawned them all! He's an enchanting dad—really, really sweet. Having these kids has transformed him from a very miserable person into a fairly miserable person. It's improved him. He's gone up the scale."

Grant and Eberstein welcomed their first child, John Mungo Grant, in September 2012. After a brief split, they reconciled and welcomed their second child together, a daughter whose name has not yet been publicly revealed, in December 2015.

"It's made me much nicer," Grant told Us Weekly in 2015 of becoming a father. At the time, he also told the publication that he didn't see himself getting married in the future.

"Well maybe baby," he said of the possibility of tying the knot, "but I doubt it!"



Obviously, he's changed his mind about marriage.