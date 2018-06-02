Did Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Just Low-Key Go Instagram Official?

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) certainly appear to have rekindled their romance. The pair were spotted getting cozy all over Cannes last month and looking very in love during a dinner date in Paris on Thursday night.

While Hadid and Tesfaye have been spotted out and about and exhibiting all the PDA of a full-blown couple, they have not confirmed that they're back together. Today, the couple came as close to making things official as they have since their reunion however, in an Instagram Story posted by Tesfaye.

In the black and white picture, a woman holds a sugar packet labeled "Sugar Daddy."

Instagram

But who do those well-manicured fingers belong to, you might wonder?

Instagram

A little sleuthing on Hadid's Instagram shows her sporting a very similar manicure during a recent round of interviews.

Familiar, no?

Instagram

Of course, this doesn't exactly make Hadid and Tesfaye Instagram official, but we'll take it.