Selena Gomez in a black dress and Benny Blanco in a black glittery top and navy blazer at the Second Annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit Supporting Youth Mental Health in October 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are the unlikely celebrity pairing we've all grown to love. Mostly because they're absolutely obsessed with each other, but also because, until now, couples fashion was in the midst of a major drought.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are consistent performers, of course, but beloved duos like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce and Hailey and Justin Bieber have been notably quiet in recent weeks. Thankfully, newly-engaged Selena and Benny have been making non-stop public appearances, while promoting their new collab album I Said I Love You First.

On April 8, the pair spent date night at a Knicks game in New York City. The two were perfectly in sync, wearing matching Western-coded looks in the exact same color palette.

Each sported a camel-colored duster jacket and a pair of cowboy boots. For Gomez, that meant an expensive-looking suede trench coat, styled with matching Chelsea boots and faded blue jeans.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco wear matching Western looks for a basketball game in NYC.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Blanco, on the other hand, went for a dapper camel top coat with a baby blue button-down and his favorite cow print jeans. He, too, wore cowboy boots, but in glossy black leather. Gomez matched that energy, styling her own 'fit with a leather shoulder bag.

It's worth noting that coordinated couples' style, generally, is pretty tough to pull off. Going too matchy-matchy can feel juvenile. On the other hand, those who intentionally mismatch run the risk of becoming the internet's running joke (you know exactly who I'm talking about). These two, however, have their sartorial strategy down to a science. I genuinely don't know which look I like more.

Shop Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Western Style

Neutral Suede Trench Coat
Mint Velvet
Neutral Suede Trench Coat

HARLOW BAG BLACK
Staud
Harlow Bag Black

Gap, Chambray Denim Big Shirt
Gap
Chambray Denim Big Shirt

cow print jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love Mid Rise Baggy Bootcut Jean

Ivana Low Boots - Tan - Bovine Leather - Sézane
Sézane
Ivana Low Boots

Women's Low Rise Baggy Jean
Wrangler
Women's Low Rise Baggy Jean

Brylee Coat
ASTR the Label
Brylee Coat

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

