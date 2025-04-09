Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are the unlikely celebrity pairing we've all grown to love. Mostly because they're absolutely obsessed with each other, but also because, until now, couples fashion was in the midst of a major drought.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are consistent performers, of course, but beloved duos like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce and Hailey and Justin Bieber have been notably quiet in recent weeks. Thankfully, newly-engaged Selena and Benny have been making non-stop public appearances, while promoting their new collab album I Said I Love You First.

On April 8, the pair spent date night at a Knicks game in New York City. The two were perfectly in sync, wearing matching Western-coded looks in the exact same color palette.

Each sported a camel-colored duster jacket and a pair of cowboy boots. For Gomez, that meant an expensive-looking suede trench coat, styled with matching Chelsea boots and faded blue jeans.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco wear matching Western looks for a basketball game in NYC. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Blanco, on the other hand, went for a dapper camel top coat with a baby blue button-down and his favorite cow print jeans. He, too, wore cowboy boots, but in glossy black leather. Gomez matched that energy, styling her own 'fit with a leather shoulder bag.

It's worth noting that coordinated couples' style, generally, is pretty tough to pull off. Going too matchy-matchy can feel juvenile. On the other hand, those who intentionally mismatch run the risk of becoming the internet's running joke (you know exactly who I'm talking about). These two, however, have their sartorial strategy down to a science. I genuinely don't know which look I like more.

