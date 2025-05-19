Bella Hadid Channels Kylie Jenner in a Skintight Khy Latex Bustier
Women supporting women!
Fresh off a style-packed week at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, Bella Hadid is taking no time off. The supermodel churned out look after look on the annual red carpet—including custom Saint Laurent and 183.21 carats-worth of diamonds and emeralds. A mere 24 hours later, Hadid touched down in the London, ready to continue her reign.
On May 16, Hadid hosted a VIP event for her fragrance brand Ôrebella, which just launched for the first time in the U.K. Though she briefly pivoted to Nike Air Max sneakers while recovering from her red carpet stint, the star put on her most glamorous 'fit to celebrate the monumental occasion.
Hadid arrived outfitted in white latex. She sported an ivory bustier and a matching maxi skirt that clung to her like a second skin. Though she wore an archival John Galliano piece earlier that day, Hadid's co-ord was a new release, from Kylie Jenner's fashion label Khy.
The two-piece set comes from Jenner's recent Poster Girl collaboration, which launched (and promptly sold out) last March. The latex-forward line featured several skintight designs, including a bodysuit and several dress styles. Khy's founder even wore Hadid's exact set in the collection's promotional images.
The top and skirt were on the more affordable side—at $182 and $234, respectively—but Hadid's accessories were decidedly high-end. The star wore a glamorous Miu Miu necklace comprised of dual pearl strands and a large flower embellished with crystals.
Her silver pointed-toe pumps, meanwhile, hailed from Jimmy Choo, famed makers of luxury footwear. The pair had several vintage-inspired elements (lace-up detailing, kitten heels, and a needle-nose silhouette), but are currently shoppable on the brand's website for $1,075.
Naturally, Hadid was the best-dressed attendee at her own event.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
