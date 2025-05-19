Fresh off a style-packed week at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, Bella Hadid is taking no time off. The supermodel churned out look after look on the annual red carpet—including custom Saint Laurent and 183.21 carats-worth of diamonds and emeralds. A mere 24 hours later, Hadid touched down in the London, ready to continue her reign.

On May 16, Hadid hosted a VIP event for her fragrance brand Ôrebella, which just launched for the first time in the U.K. Though she briefly pivoted to Nike Air Max sneakers while recovering from her red carpet stint, the star put on her most glamorous 'fit to celebrate the monumental occasion.

Hadid arrived outfitted in white latex. She sported an ivory bustier and a matching maxi skirt that clung to her like a second skin. Though she wore an archival John Galliano piece earlier that day, Hadid's co-ord was a new release, from Kylie Jenner's fashion label Khy.

Bella Hadid wore a white latex bustier and skirt from the Kylie Jenner's brand Khy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The two-piece set comes from Jenner's recent Poster Girl collaboration, which launched (and promptly sold out) last March. The latex-forward line featured several skintight designs, including a bodysuit and several dress styles. Khy's founder even wore Hadid's exact set in the collection's promotional images.

Jenner herself wore the same Khy x Poster Girl set in an Instagram post last March. (Image credit: Instagram/@khy)

The top and skirt were on the more affordable side—at $182 and $234, respectively—but Hadid's accessories were decidedly high-end. The star wore a glamorous Miu Miu necklace comprised of dual pearl strands and a large flower embellished with crystals.

Hadid accessorized with a Miu Miu necklace and silver pumps from Jimmy Choo. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her silver pointed-toe pumps, meanwhile, hailed from Jimmy Choo, famed makers of luxury footwear. The pair had several vintage-inspired elements (lace-up detailing, kitten heels, and a needle-nose silhouette), but are currently shoppable on the brand's website for $1,075.

Naturally, Hadid was the best-dressed attendee at her own event.