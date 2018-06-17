Today's Top Stories
1
I Spent $200,000 to Solve My Fertility Issues
2
10 Rainbow Products to Shop for Pride Month
3
The 5 Best Sunscreens to Layer Under Foundation
4
Christina Aguilera Is the Queen of Transformations
5
Amy Poehler Turns an Interview Into Resistance

16 Iconic Beyoncé and Jay-Z Moments From Their New Music Video

They actually outshine the Mona Lisa.

Getty Images

The music video for "Apes**t," the second track from The Carters' (a.k.a. Beyoncé and Jay-Z) surprise album, Everything Is Love, is here—and it's sensational. Peppered with references to the Grammys, the Super Bowl, their individual and collective success, and even their relationship ("I can't believe we made it" doesn't feel subtle), it's also set in the freaking Louvre. Yes, that Louvre.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

This video has the Mona Lisa, for God's sake. It has Beyoncé in outfits that, believe it or not, make the Mona Lisa look kinda dull. It has Jay-Z and Beyoncé singing while gazing into one another's eyes. It has a whole lot of dancing in front of world-respected artwork.

Without further ado, its 16 most breathtaking moments:

When They First Appear In Their Pastel Suits

YouTube

When The Carters Reminded Us Just How Perfect They Are Together

YouTube
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

And Also Just Very, Very Cool

YouTube

When They Staged This All-White Setting

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
YouTube

Did I Mention The Actual Mona Lisa?

YouTube
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Oh, And Here They Are Outshining Her, No Biggie

YouTube

When It's Just Beyoncé And Really, Do We Need Anything More?

YouTube
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

These. Freaking. Outfits.

YouTube

This "Formation" Throwback

YouTube
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

When Beyoncé Leaps Into The Spotlight And Jay-Z Is Just Watching

YouTube

This!

YouTube
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

I Don't Know What's Happening Here But I'm Into It

YouTube

When Even Jay-Z Is Kinda Thrown At How Huge This Painting Is

YouTube
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

This Is Just A Man On A Horse

YouTube

When Beyoncé Is Head-To-Toe In Pearls

YouTube
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

When They Made Us Want To Just Bow Down

YouTube

You can watch the full video below.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Related Story
A Visual History of Beyoncé at the Grammys

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
The Secret Reference in Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Video
Beyoncé and Jay-Z Just Dropped a Surprise Album
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Chrissy Teigen Fans Donate $1,000,000 to ACLU
Beyoncé & Jay-Z Dedicate Song to Grenfell Victims
Quickest Celebrity Engagements of All Time
Emilia Clarke Showed She's a Member of the Beyhive
Nick Jonas Talks About Sophie Turner
Selena Gomez Mandy Teefey Selena Gomez's Mom on Who She Should Date
Kim Kardashian Talks Running for Office
Did Pete Davidson Just Confirm His Engagement?