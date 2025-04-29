Beyoncé Pledges Allegiance to Two Very Specific Outfits for Opening Night of Her 'Cowboy Carter' Tour
Oh, we are so back.
Happy Cowboy Carter Tour week to all who celebrate! Last night, Beyoncé kicked off three months of performances in Los Angeles, beginning her global takeover in style. The "16 Carriages" singer wore not one, but eight different outfits, effectively hard-launching the new concert dress code.
The 2023 Renaissance Tour was famously marked by futuristic, Western-inspired garb—mostly in shades of chrome, a sartorial theme that eventually became the Bey Hive uniform. Her wardrobe was comprised of sequin gowns, glitzy catsuits, and futuristic onesies straight off the runway, by the likes of Loewe, Balmain, and McQueen. And even though silver was a designated shade of Cowboy Carter, too, the pop star didn't hesitate to branch out.
For this circuit, Beyoncé and stylist Shiona Turini are sticking to a very clear mood board: one of classic Americana. Onstage on April 28, the 2025 Album of the Year winner continued her mission to take back the star spangled banner, debuting theatrically bedazzled ensembles in shades of red, white, blue, and yellow gold. Sometimes, all at once.
Months ago, I predicted that gold would be the color of Beyoncé's next fashion era, after she wore gilded dresses for three months straight. And, right on cue, Queen Bey proved me absolutely right. Sometimes, I hate saying I told you so—but today is not one of those days.
In addition to the flag, Beyoncé has also pledged her alleigance to a few select silhouettes. She wore three different assless chaps looks throughout the evening, each trimmed with some form of fringe. Though each outfit varied in color and designer—white leather from Mugler, sequined plaid from Burberry, etc.—the overall structure was the same.
The star also exhibited a renewed affinity for curve-hugging catsuits—one of her favorite looks from tours past. For opening night, she debuted several custom styles, including: a crimson red trompe l'oeil look from Moschino, a patchwork denim-printed design from Roberto Cavalli, and a newspaper print style covered in lyrics from her Renaissance-era song, "American Has a Problem."
The only outlier of Beyoncé's April 28 performance was a singular cut-off shorts look. The star combined medium-wash Daisy Dukes with a silvery bodysuit and thigh-high boots covered in ivory fur.
Buckle up, everyone. We've got three more months of Cowboy Carter Tour 'fits ahead of us. And based on these looks alone, I can guarantee they'll all be top-tier.
