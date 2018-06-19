Today's Top Stories
1
4 Ways to Help Immigrant Kids Right Now
2
I Spent $200,000 to Solve My Fertility Issues
3
The Summer of Scam, Explained
4
Watch This Beauty Vlogger Become Meghan Markle
5
10 Rainbow Products to Shop for Pride Month

Amandla Stenberg Comes Out as Gay—"Not Bi, Not Pan"—in a Rad Interview

Mila Kunis was her first celebrity crush.

Getty Images

In 2016, Everything, Everything and The Hunger Games actress Amandla Stenberg took over Teen Vogue's Snapchat story, and—looking directly into her iPhone camera, speaking softly in her bedroom, the scene intimate and raw—she came out as bisexual. She thanked Teen Vogue for the opportunity to come out: “I cannot stress enough how important representation is, and so the concept that I can provide that for other black girls is mindblowing.”

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Earlier this week, Stenberg came out as lesbian—not bi—in an interview with Wonderland magazine.

In the interview, she speaks to musical artist King Princess about moments during which she has been overcome with a "profound sense of relief" that she is gay—"not bi, not pan, but gay—with a romantic love for women." Stenberg and King Princess both dub these moments as "big Gay Sob moments." She cites poet Audre Lorde and artist Frida Kahlo as female icons who empowered and inspired her as she grew up, and Mila Kunis as her first celebrity crush.

Stenberg, in a recent Instagram post advertising the Wonderland article, thanks King Princess, “the fiercest garbagio pop queen,” for providing her “with such a safe space to come out.” The kinship between the two is energizing, and the interview's intimate tone implies that the two have long been each other's allies.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Stenberg has been ruling a generation—and keeping it on its toes—for years. In 2015, Stenberg posted a YouTube video she created for a high school class: “Don’t Cash Crop On My Cornrows.”

“Hair is such a big part of hip-hop and rap culture,” Stenberg says, poised in front of a white wall, images of Fergie and Madonna in cornrows and grills flashing across the screen. She discusses the way the music and fashion industries commodify elements of black culture, and she defines, clearly, what appropriation really is. Stenberg asks: “What if we loved black people as much as we loved black culture?”

This was the beginning of our understanding of Stenberg as an activist, an ally, and a completely woke, dope woman working to pose real questions to our generation. In both 2015 and 2016, Time magazine named her Most Influential Teen.

Love as a gift, not a demand. Love with no expectation of reciprocation. Love without question, love without proof. Love as expansive mutual understanding. - Love that is non-conformative to transactional heteronormativity. Love that doesn’t function through the hourglass of reproduction. Love sans synonymity with sex. Love as safety in sex. - Love as platonic intimacy. Love as nurturing friendship. Love as sisterhood and brotherhood. Love as humanhood. - Love as continuous, beyond the confines of time and space and relationship. Love as expressions of divinity. Love as freedom. Love as community. - Love as the most vibrant spectrum. Love as the link between you and me. Love as this letter. Love as...Love! ❤️💛💚💙💜🖤

A post shared by amandla (@amandlastenberg) on

When she came out as queer on the Teen Vogue Snapchat, Stenberg used a line that echoes today: “I believe in the concept of rebellion through selfhood.”

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
celebrity scandal kim kardashian Britney Spears Kendall Jenner
The Biggest Celebrity Scandals Over the Years
Emilia Clarke Says Goodbye to 'Game of Thrones'
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
'Everything Is Love' Is Available Everywhere Now
Khloé Kardashian Is Finally Back in L.A. with True
'The Bachelor's Jared and Ashley I Are Engaged
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Moved In Together
Amy Adams Explores Her Dark Side
Meghan Markle's Father Gave Harry a Warning
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Do PDA in NYC
Thomas Markle Talks Missing the Royal Wedding