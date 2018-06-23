Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams Were Dates for Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's Wedding

Kit Harington and Rose Lelsie tied the knot this weekend in Scotland in a beautiful ceremony attended by family, friends, and, of course, some of their Game of Thrones costars. Harington's fictional kind-of-sort-of half-sisters (because, you know, Jon Snow's family tree is a whole thing) were among the guests.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, who play Sansa and Arya Stark on the HBO hit, attended the wedding as each other's wedding dates.

Getty Images

Williams wore a low-key black jumpsuit with bright red heels, but there was nothing low-key about the look Turner went with—a fire engine red Elie Saab dress that's essentially just a blazer, paired with matching red sunglasses and black, thigh-high boots.

Understandably, she was on guard against potential wardrobe malfunctions ahead of the ceremony.

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Turner's fiancé, Joe Jonas, does not appear to have been able to make it, but the actress was photographed FaceTiming with him at the Aberdeen airport on Friday when she landed for the wedding.

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Getty Images

Turner and Maisie weren't the only members of the Game of Thrones cast to turn out for the wedding. Emilia Clarke, who plays Harington's aunt/current love interest, Daenerys Targaryen, and Peter Dinklage, who plays fan favorite Tyrion Lannister, were also spotted flying into the Aberdeen airport on Friday ahead of the wedding.

Harington has been clear for a while now that he planned to have as many of his costars as possible at the wedding.

"I rang [the Game of Thrones producer] up and I said, 'I’m getting married and it’s your fault actually'... I think for the final season he is so stressed that he’s reached that peaceful level," he said during an October 2017 interview. "I was like, 'You need to factor in a Game of Thrones wedding by the way.' They [the cast] have all got to be there so the whole thing has got to shut down."

