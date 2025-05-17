Unsurprisingly, Jennifer Lawrence was among the best dressed at Cannes Film Festival in 2025. Arriving with husband Cooke Maroney, the Oscar-winner wore a custom Dior gown for the premiere of Die, My Love, and appeared to reference her own bridal style on the red carpet alongside a slide of Dior history.

Lawrence—who is styled by Jamie Mizrahi—wore a custom Dior gown at her 2019 wedding to Maroney. For Cannes, she opted for an ethereal white strapless dress made specially for her by the fashion house. Featuring layers of delicate fabric, the floaty Dior gown was cinched at the waist with a silk tie. The sophisticated dress was based on a 1949 Christian Dior design, the "Poulenc" evening gown, which seems to have been subtly altered specifically for Lawrence.

Jennifer Lawrence arrives on the red carpet wearing a white custom Dior gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After Lawrence walked the carpet, Mizrahi shared sketches and vintage photographs of the original Poulnec gown alongside her star client's red carpet moment. The 2025 rendition had a slightly narrower sash around the waist—but the pleated taffeta and cascading layers all stayed true to the original.

Stylist Jamie Mizrahi shared the original sketch inspiring Jennifer Lawrence's gown on Instagram. (Image credit: @sweetbabyjamie)

For accessories, Lawrence wore Aquazzura Tati Sandals and carried a Sophie Buhai Teardrop Pouch, which retails for $975. A Longines Dolce Vita Watch completed the award-winning actress's outfit, while she wore her hair in a tight bun.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a white custom Dior gown at Cannes Film Festival 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lawrence posed with co-star Robert Pattinson on the Cannes red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Cannes Film Festival implemented a new dress code in 2025, although several celebrities appeared to challenge the stricter rules. While the train on Amal Clooney's John Galliano-era Christian Dior gown may have contravened the festival's new rules, Eva Longoria's sequin naked dress appeared to flout the guidelines altogether. Meanwhile, Kristen Stewart's sheer Chanel skirt suggested she wasn't taking the altered guidelines all that seriously.

Lawrence previously attended Cannes Film Festival in 2023, where she famously wore flip-flops with her red Christian Dior couture gown on the red carpet.

Jennifer Lawrence attending the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2023. (Image credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images)

Addressing the viral, rule-breaking moment, Lawrence told Entertainment Tonight, "I would really like to straighten this out. I was not making a political statement." She continued, "I had no idea until it came out that there was a whole controversy with people wearing flats or walking down the red carpet barefoot, I had no clue. My shoes were a size too big."

