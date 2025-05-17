Jennifer Lawrence's Custom Dior Cannes Red Carpet Gown Revisits Her Bridal Style

The actress arrived at the 'Die, My Love' premiere with her husband, Cooke Maroney, and a wedding-appropriate Dior reference.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a white custom Dior gown to Cannes Film Festival
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Amy Mackelden's avatar
By
last updated
in News

Unsurprisingly, Jennifer Lawrence was among the best dressed at Cannes Film Festival in 2025. Arriving with husband Cooke Maroney, the Oscar-winner wore a custom Dior gown for the premiere of Die, My Love, and appeared to reference her own bridal style on the red carpet alongside a slide of Dior history.

Lawrence—who is styled by Jamie Mizrahi—wore a custom Dior gown at her 2019 wedding to Maroney. For Cannes, she opted for an ethereal white strapless dress made specially for her by the fashion house. Featuring layers of delicate fabric, the floaty Dior gown was cinched at the waist with a silk tie. The sophisticated dress was based on a 1949 Christian Dior design, the "Poulenc" evening gown, which seems to have been subtly altered specifically for Lawrence.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a white custom Dior gown to Cannes Film Festival

Jennifer Lawrence arrives on the red carpet wearing a white custom Dior gown.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After Lawrence walked the carpet, Mizrahi shared sketches and vintage photographs of the original Poulnec gown alongside her star client's red carpet moment. The 2025 rendition had a slightly narrower sash around the waist—but the pleated taffeta and cascading layers all stayed true to the original.

a sketch of the Dior dress Jennifer Lawrence wore at Cannes

Stylist Jamie Mizrahi shared the original sketch inspiring Jennifer Lawrence's gown on Instagram.

(Image credit: @sweetbabyjamie)

A post shared by Jamie Mizrahi (@sweetbabyjamie)

A photo posted by on

For accessories, Lawrence wore Aquazzura Tati Sandals and carried a Sophie Buhai Teardrop Pouch, which retails for $975. A Longines Dolce Vita Watch completed the award-winning actress's outfit, while she wore her hair in a tight bun.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a white custom Dior gown to Cannes Film Festival

Jennifer Lawrence wears a white custom Dior gown at Cannes Film Festival 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson at Cannes

Lawrence posed with co-star Robert Pattinson on the Cannes red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tati Sandal 85
Aquazzura
Tati Sandal

The Cannes Film Festival implemented a new dress code in 2025, although several celebrities appeared to challenge the stricter rules. While the train on Amal Clooney's John Galliano-era Christian Dior gown may have contravened the festival's new rules, Eva Longoria's sequin naked dress appeared to flout the guidelines altogether. Meanwhile, Kristen Stewart's sheer Chanel skirt suggested she wasn't taking the altered guidelines all that seriously.

Lawrence previously attended Cannes Film Festival in 2023, where she famously wore flip-flops with her red Christian Dior couture gown on the red carpet.

Jennifer Lawrence at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2023

Jennifer Lawrence attending the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2023.

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images)

Addressing the viral, rule-breaking moment, Lawrence told Entertainment Tonight, "I would really like to straighten this out. I was not making a political statement." She continued, "I had no idea until it came out that there was a whole controversy with people wearing flats or walking down the red carpet barefoot, I had no clue. My shoes were a size too big."

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸