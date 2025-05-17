Jennifer Lawrence's Custom Dior Cannes Red Carpet Gown Revisits Her Bridal Style
The actress arrived at the 'Die, My Love' premiere with her husband, Cooke Maroney, and a wedding-appropriate Dior reference.
Unsurprisingly, Jennifer Lawrence was among the best dressed at Cannes Film Festival in 2025. Arriving with husband Cooke Maroney, the Oscar-winner wore a custom Dior gown for the premiere of Die, My Love, and appeared to reference her own bridal style on the red carpet alongside a slide of Dior history.
Lawrence—who is styled by Jamie Mizrahi—wore a custom Dior gown at her 2019 wedding to Maroney. For Cannes, she opted for an ethereal white strapless dress made specially for her by the fashion house. Featuring layers of delicate fabric, the floaty Dior gown was cinched at the waist with a silk tie. The sophisticated dress was based on a 1949 Christian Dior design, the "Poulenc" evening gown, which seems to have been subtly altered specifically for Lawrence.
After Lawrence walked the carpet, Mizrahi shared sketches and vintage photographs of the original Poulnec gown alongside her star client's red carpet moment. The 2025 rendition had a slightly narrower sash around the waist—but the pleated taffeta and cascading layers all stayed true to the original.
A post shared by Jamie Mizrahi (@sweetbabyjamie)
A photo posted by on
For accessories, Lawrence wore Aquazzura Tati Sandals and carried a Sophie Buhai Teardrop Pouch, which retails for $975. A Longines Dolce Vita Watch completed the award-winning actress's outfit, while she wore her hair in a tight bun.
The Cannes Film Festival implemented a new dress code in 2025, although several celebrities appeared to challenge the stricter rules. While the train on Amal Clooney's John Galliano-era Christian Dior gown may have contravened the festival's new rules, Eva Longoria's sequin naked dress appeared to flout the guidelines altogether. Meanwhile, Kristen Stewart's sheer Chanel skirt suggested she wasn't taking the altered guidelines all that seriously.
Lawrence previously attended Cannes Film Festival in 2023, where she famously wore flip-flops with her red Christian Dior couture gown on the red carpet.
Addressing the viral, rule-breaking moment, Lawrence told Entertainment Tonight, "I would really like to straighten this out. I was not making a political statement." She continued, "I had no idea until it came out that there was a whole controversy with people wearing flats or walking down the red carpet barefoot, I had no clue. My shoes were a size too big."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
