Sienna Miller Wears Princess Kate's Favorite Wimbledon Brand, Alessandra Rich, to Centre Court
It felt right up the royal's alley.
Until today, the Wimbledon 2025 stands have felt a little empty without Sienna Miller. The fashion muse has attended the tennis tournament for nearly 10 years in a row, never missing the chance to serve tennis outfits in London's iconic green stands.
On July 8, the Alfie actor descended upon All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club's steps, an arm's reach away from Centre Court. She took styling cues from Wimbledon's white dress code in a short-sleeve mini dress, courtesy of Alessandra Rich.
Princess Kate, who is the official patron of the host tennis club, styled the London label's flouncy midis at the tournament in 2021 and 2022. Miller, however, chose the Rose Print Mini Dress: an ivory base with a purple and orange floral print. The bodice was fitted, apart from the elongated collar and voluminous puff sleeves (the British brand's calling card). The skirt flared out with occasional ruffles.
Next, Miller introduced another color into the mix. She carried the Medium Cabat Bag from Bottega Veneta in the "Kaki-Gold" shade, a.k.a. olive green. (Dua Lipa prefers the same $9,500 tote as a beach bag.) The entire tote was woven with the designer's signature Intrecciato lambskin leather, which gave it the appearance of an elevated raffia bag. The packed stands hid her shoes, but outside Centre Court, photographers spotted Miller's Mary Jane block heels.
When I think of Wimbledon, Alessandra Rich automatically comes to mind. Celebrities and tennis enthusiasts alike wear the brand's preppy yet polished pieces at the tournament. Middleton, for one, is a most devoted fan. In July 2022, she presented the Men's Singles Final trophy in a polka-dot navy blue dress with white speckles.
Similar to Miller's pick, the Princess of Wales's bodice included puffy sleeves and a bow at the collared neckline. The only difference? Her hem stretched beyond her calf, per royal regulations. She accessorized with Mary Jane heels, also from Alessandra Rich, plus Princess Diana's sapphire and diamond drop earrings.
At this point, Alessandra Rich is a certified Wimbledon staple. Shop similar posh, puff-sleeve styles ahead, and keep an eye on the stands for the next AR spotting.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.