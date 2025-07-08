Until today, the Wimbledon 2025 stands have felt a little empty without Sienna Miller. The fashion muse has attended the tennis tournament for nearly 10 years in a row, never missing the chance to serve tennis outfits in London's iconic green stands.

On July 8, the Alfie actor descended upon All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club's steps, an arm's reach away from Centre Court. She took styling cues from Wimbledon's white dress code in a short-sleeve mini dress, courtesy of Alessandra Rich.

Princess Kate, who is the official patron of the host tennis club, styled the London label's flouncy midis at the tournament in 2021 and 2022. Miller, however, chose the Rose Print Mini Dress: an ivory base with a purple and orange floral print. The bodice was fitted, apart from the elongated collar and voluminous puff sleeves (the British brand's calling card). The skirt flared out with occasional ruffles.

Next, Miller introduced another color into the mix. She carried the Medium Cabat Bag from Bottega Veneta in the "Kaki-Gold" shade, a.k.a. olive green. (Dua Lipa prefers the same $9,500 tote as a beach bag.) The entire tote was woven with the designer's signature Intrecciato lambskin leather, which gave it the appearance of an elevated raffia bag. The packed stands hid her shoes, but outside Centre Court, photographers spotted Miller's Mary Jane block heels.

Sienna Miller found her seat at Wimbledon in a floral LWD. (Image credit: Associated Press)

When I think of Wimbledon, Alessandra Rich automatically comes to mind. Celebrities and tennis enthusiasts alike wear the brand's preppy yet polished pieces at the tournament. Middleton, for one, is a most devoted fan. In July 2022, she presented the Men's Singles Final trophy in a polka-dot navy blue dress with white speckles.

Similar to Miller's pick, the Princess of Wales's bodice included puffy sleeves and a bow at the collared neckline. The only difference? Her hem stretched beyond her calf, per royal regulations. She accessorized with Mary Jane heels, also from Alessandra Rich, plus Princess Diana's sapphire and diamond drop earrings.

In 2022, Princess Kate took to Centre Court in a polka-dot Alessandra Rich midi. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alessandra Rich Polka Dot Dress With Volant $1,430 at alessandrarich.com

At this point, Alessandra Rich is a certified Wimbledon staple. Shop similar posh, puff-sleeve styles ahead, and keep an eye on the stands for the next AR spotting.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors