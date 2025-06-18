If a celebrity needs timeless tailoring, their stylist goes to Bottega Veneta. For elevated basics, they call The Row. But, what about dreamy dresses? At this point, it's public knowledge: Shop Khaite.

Each season, the New York label outdoes itself with modern minis and maxis aplenty. (Khaite's catalog currently offers more than 70 dresses in various shades and silhouettes.) Khaite's overarching aura leans classic, but no two designs are exactly same.

Need proof? On June 17, Sophie Turner sourced Khaite for her first A-list affair since touching down in New York on Saturday. It was hard to narrow down her favorites (I'm sure), but in the end, she ultimately went home with the Coraline Dress.

Turner took the Khaite halter-neck number out on the town to host a summer soirée with St-Germain Hugo Spritz. She matched her butter yellow dress to the event's pastel palette, and proved 2025's biggest color craze is still going strong. At first glance, the "Yuzu" color-way might appear satin, but according to the website, it's actually a milano-stitched knit. The lightweight viscose gives the dress a subtle sheen, which photographed beautifully. Turner's ankle-length midi originally retailed for $2,280, but it's currently on sale for $1,140.

Sophie Turner is the hostess with the mostest in a butter yellow Khaite dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In true ambassador fashion, Turner accessorized with a St-Germain Spritz in hand, and not much else. Then, the Game of Thrones alum slipped on Jimmy Choo Sky Satin Sandals—peep-toe mules in a bridal-ish ivory hue. As a devoted Louis Vuitton enthusiast (and partner), she usually finishes with some high-priced jewelry. Her current favorites? The Louis Vuitton Crown Earrings, which ring in at $665. But this time, Turner skipped any bling whatsoever.

With Khaite's Hollywood-wide appeal, it's no surprise that another star wore the same LYD (little yellow dress) recently. On May 31, Adria Arjona attended Disney's "For Your Consideration" fest in the Coraline Dress. It's also available in an espresso chocolate shade, but Arjona was drawn to the yellow option. Instead of an accessory-less look, the Hit Man actor paired it with metallic sandals, matching bangles, and oversized hoop earrings, all in gold. However, she did opt out of a necklace, similar to Turner.

Adria Arjona wears a butter yellow dress from Khaite at a Disney event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Summer 2025 color trend predictions said buttery hues would be replaced by mustard yellow and turmeric this season. But take it from Turner: butter yellow dresses are still an appetizing warm-weather pick.

