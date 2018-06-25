Princess Diana: The Musical is Officially Happening

Still obsessed with Hamilton? Sigh—that’s old news. It’s just been announced that a Princess Diana musical is coming to a theater near you in 2019, and who even knows how to feel about that?

The musical re-telling of Diana’s life story, suitably titled Diana, is currently in production, with auditions already underway and rehearsals set to start in the near future. The premiere has already been pencilled in for La Jolla Playhouse in California next February.

This is either the best or worst thing that’s ever happened.

HELLO! Online report that the play will be set in 1981, the year that Diana famously married Prince Charles and became a member of the Royal family. The story will then go on to tell the story of the late princess in her twenties, exploring her relationship with Charles and his affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles.



The official synopsis reads: "It's 1981 and the world is hungry for a royal wedding — but is the 20-year-old bride prepared for what comes after?

“Following her fairytale union, Princess Diana faces a distant husband, an unmovable monarchy and overwhelming media scrutiny. But her modern perspective and remarkable compassion galvanizes a nation, even as it threatens the royal family's hold on England.”

Revealing further details about the production, writer Joe DiPietro told Playbill that songs include a showstopper tune called "A Girl In A Pretty Dress." "I gave them musical characters to differentiate,” he revealed.

“Diana is pop-rock, royalty is string quartet, we have paparazzi as punk guitars and we try to make all those roles live on top of each other.”

Gulp. See you at the front row?