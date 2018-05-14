Everything You Need to Know About 'Feud: Charles and Diana'

We know that several members of the royal family enjoy Netflix's The Crown, but how will they feel about a show that focuses specifically on one of the Windsors' biggest scandals? Hopefully we'll find out when Ryan Murphy's Feud: Charles and Diana is finally released. In the meantime, here's everything we know so far about the anthology series' latest season.

Release Date:

Feud, which tackled the infamous beef between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford in its first season, was officially renewed for a second cycle in February 2017—which, as anyone with a calendar and/or even a vague sense of the passage of time knows was a WHILE ago.



The second season was said to have gone into production in the fall of 2017 and, by all accounts, was scheduled to air sometime in 2018. “We are shooting I think in the late fall, and I’m casting Charles and Diana," Murphy told Deadline in April 2017.

However, in a more recent interview with Entertainment Weekly (from March of 2018), Murphy said he is "still talking about" season two, which suggests that it did not start filming in fall of 2017 and that the release date is still very much up in the air.

"We’re still deciding it," he said. "I have the new Netflix deal and I have all my shows with Fox, I don’t want to do something unless the scripts are ready and the casts are ready. I’m taking my time and just trying to get everything right."

So, as of now, the release date for Feud: Charles and Diana is ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

Cast:

The cast is also largely unknown. Murphy has gone on record saying there is "always" room for Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange (Bette Davis and Joan Crawford in the first season, respectively) to return for future installments of the anthology, but he hasn't given any hints as to who they might play in Charles and Diana.

Murphy has denied rumors that his frequent collaborator Sarah Paulson will play Diana. More recently, rumors have swirled that Gone Girl's Rosamund Pike might play the late princess. No official casting announcements have been made to date, however.

Plot:

One thing Murphy has shared about the series is the time period it will cover: Charles and Diana's divorce through her untimely death.

"So Charles and Diana’s story literally begins with the filing of the divorce papers," he said. "And it’s about that pain, the dissolving of a fairy tale, particularly for Diana. It starts with the filing of divorce papers and takes you up until her death."



Executive producer Alexis Martin Woodall has also weighed in on the upcoming season, describing it as "a woman's story—she was was 19 years old when she married him, she really had to find her own way. With Charles and Diana, they were heightened, they were royalty—true royalty—and they still had the same issues of insecurity and relevance and importance and love that everybody goes through. I think there's a really human quality to it."



We also know that season two is set to have 10 episodes, up from eight for Bette and Joan. Stay tuned for more info—as soon as we have it, you'll have it.

