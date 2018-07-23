Speaking in a new live interview with Good Morning Britain, Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha Markle has refused to deny the rumors that she’s set to appear on the upcoming series of Celebrity Big Brother UK. The no-holds-barred chat also saw Samantha discuss her turbulent relationship with the Duchess, and openly admit to "cashing in" on her sibling’s new place in the royal family.

When quizzed as to whether she really will be making an appearance on the reality show, the author coyly responded: “We can enjoy the process. I don't think there's anything wrong with that. It's not disparaging, it's not harmful." Clearly squirming when pressed for a more definite answer, Samantha said: “Well, I would tell you, but then I would have to kill you, so…. I don't want to find myself in locks and stocks quite frankly. It wouldn't be becoming.”

Appearing on the morning talk show to discuss her relationship (yet again) with Meghan, Samantha was quizzed by the hosts on whether her outspoken approach to their family matters was something that should be questioned.

Making her stance very clear, Samantha responded: “Let's face it, we all have to survive, money makes the world go round, so if you want to call that cashing in, that's fine. But no one in media would refuse a paycheck for talking about the royals."

Exclusive: Samantha Markle denies she is 'cashing in' on her half-sister's royal connections insisting 'we all have to survive, money makes the world go round'. She later refused to deny rumours about going into Celebrity Big Brother house. pic.twitter.com/tVg5yzlF98 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 23, 2018

Exclusive: Samantha Markle, the half-sister of the Duchess of Sussex, is pleading with Meghan to speak to her father. They haven't spoken for months over fears he'll leak details of their conversation to the press. pic.twitter.com/yVcq4pmpu2 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 23, 2018

“For someone to say, ‘Oh you shouldn't take any money, you should turn down a paycheck', go tell your boss you don't want a paycheck for interviewing me because that's cashing in," she argued.

While showing little concern about the headlines that she’s driven recently around the Markle family’s personal matters, Samantha did address her recent explosive outburst on Twitter towards the Duchess of Sussex and her relationship with father, Thomas Markle. Admitting that she regretted it “to a degree," she explained: “I felt as though if something were to happen to him, and he passed away, I don't think any of us could live with the fact that he died unhappy and there was not closure. I believe in her heart that she would want that also.”

Suddenly, your siblings don't seem half bad. And now, let's take a moment to pray for the Kensington Palace PR team in case Samantha's TV appearance really does go ahead.