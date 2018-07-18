Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Lashes Out at Duchess of Sussex for 'Ignoring Their Father'

The Duchess of Sussex might be living a polished, protocol-filled, public life these days as a royal, but the drama from her family is still going strong behind the scenes. Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, has lashed out again at her sibling, this time accusing her of “ignoring their father.”

Taking to Twitter to direct a tirade of blame at Meghan, Samantha took brutal aim at the Duchess and husband Prince Harry’s recent visit to the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition in London, demanding that her half-sister “pay tribute to [her] own father” instead, the Daily Mail reports.

Quoting a aarticle on the royal couple’s appearance, Samantha dramatically wrote: “How about you pay tribute to your own father?! Enough is enough. Act like a humanitarian act like a woman! If our father dies I’m holding you responsible, Meg! @KensingtonRoyal.”

Despite the fact that Meghan has deleted all forms of her own social media since marrying Harry, Samantha continued to address her directly. “Glad you have so much time to gallivant around paying tribute to others while ignoring your own father! How cold can you be and look in the mirror? Harry? I guess I was right.”

This isn’t the first time that Samantha (who happens to be writing a book about 'living in the shadows of the Duchess', btw), has spoken out with cutting comments against Meghan. Just days before the royal wedding, she defended her and her father Thomas Markle’s right to speak out openly about their family business, and Samantha also took responsibility for the infamous staged paparazzi photos that featured Mr. Markle.