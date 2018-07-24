Hey, remember when Mila Kunis and Macaulay Culkin were dating? Yep, it really happened, and it was serious. The pair were together for an intense eight years, but announced their breakup back in 2011 and the whole thing dissolved into mere Hollywood legend. Now, the notoriously private actress has opened up about their relationship for the first time, and admitted that she “f**ked up” when their romance came to an end.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Giving a rare, candid interview about her personal life to Dax Shepard and his Armchair Expert podcast, 34-year-old Mila spoke about her early, long-term relationship with Macaulay, whom she dated before her now-husband, Ashton Kutcher. Hinting that the breakup was all kinds of messy, she spilled: “I had a horrible breakup. I had a horrible, horrible, horrible breakup. I fucked up. I was an asshole in my 20s and I'll be the first to admit it.”

With refreshing honesty in the celebrity world, while also keeping the gory details to herself, Mila continued: “That's kinda something that took me a long time to come out and be like, ‘Yeah you know what, I was a dick,’ and accept it and I own it. It’s fucked up what I did. It's fucked up what I did, and it's fucked up how I did it.”

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Two years later, Mila reunited with That '70s Show co-star Ashton Kutcher and the pair began dating. Together, they now share two children, daughter Wyatt, 3, and son Dimitri, 1. They might seem like indisputable couple goals these days, but Mila also went on to admit that her mom wasn’t a huge fan of her new bae to begin with. She recalled: “We were driving up Laurel Canyon, and I was like, ‘Mum, I have to tell you I’m dating somebody. And she was like, ‘Oh tell me! Who are you dating?’ And I was like, ‘You’ve got to brace yourself for this one … I’m dating Ashton Kutcher. And she literally was like, ‘Shut the f**k up’ in Russian.”

Explaining the drama behind their rocky beginnings, she added: “He was coming off of a divorce [from Demi Moore]. He was post, post, post, way post-divorce, but I think there was a lot of misconceptions about the divorce. People had a weird perception of who he was based on rumors that he didn’t correct.”

So if nothing else brings you cheer today, and however badly your love life may going right now, at least you didn't break the heart of the kid from Home Alone.

