Wilmer Valderrama Visited Demi Lovato in the Hospital Following Her Overdose

They were together for six years.

Following her apparent overdose on Tuesday afternoon, Demi Lovato's ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama was spotted visiting the singer at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles yesterday. According to E! News, Valderrama arrived at the hospital Wednesday afternoon and stayed for more than two hours.

"He was somber and quiet and you could tell he was in a very serious mood. He arrived and left by himself," a source explained. Valderrama—who dated Lovato for six years before they split in 2016—is reportedly the first celebrity to visit Lovato in the hospital.

"He knew she was going through a tough time but he wasn't prepared for this," a source told People on Tuesday. "He saw her through so many ups and downs and was her rock through some of her darkest moments. To see her back in such a sad and vulnerable place is heartbreaking for him." The source reports that Lovato always hoped she and Valderrama would end up back together in the future, adding, "He's the love of her life and vice versa."

Yesterday, Lovato's team issued an official statement to confirm that the star is awake and recovering. "Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support," the statement read. "Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy.”

