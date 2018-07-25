Demi Lovato Is Receiving an Outpouring of Support From Fellow Celebrities

Yesterday, Demi Lovato was rushed to the hospital after a reported overdose. The 25-year-old singer and actress is currently stable and with family, according to TMZ and People. Her team released the following statement:

"Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy.”

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

As the statement mentions, there's a lot of unconfirmed information circulating around the internet—but celebrities and fans immediately expressed their well-wishes for Demi as she slowly begins to recover. The star has struggled with addiction over the years, and bravely opened up about her experience in her 2017 documentary, Simply Complicated.

Here are all of the celebrities who have shown their support for Demi while attempting to use their platform to destigmatize addiction.

Joe Jonas

"Like all of you I am thinking of @DDLovato right now. She needs our prayers and support. We all know how strong you are Demi. #prayfordemi"

Like all of you I am thinking of @DDLovato right now. She needs our prayers and support. We all know how strong you are Demi. #prayfordemi — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) July 25, 2018

Nick Jonas

"Like all of you I am reeling at the news about Demi. All of us love her and need to pray for her to get well. She is a fighter. #prayfordemi"

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Like all of you I am reeling at the news about Demi. All of us love her and need to pray for her to get well. She is a fighter. #prayfordemi — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) July 25, 2018

Lili Reinhart

"praying for @ddlovato and her health. When I was 14, she was an idol to me in how she spoke so openly about mental health. And now she continues to inspire thousands of young men and women with her body positivity messages. Addiction and mental illness doesn’t discriminate."

praying for @ddlovato and her health. When I was 14, she was an idol to me in how she spoke so openly about mental health. And now she continues to inspire thousands of young men and women with her body positivity messages. Addiction and mental illness doesn’t discriminate. 💔 — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 24, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Khalid

"sending you love @ddlovato"

Lady Gaga

"We should all wrap our arms of love around Demi Lovato. I am so happy you’re alive. Thank God. If I know my monsters as well as I believe I do, we all wish you self-compassion and inner peace. And may you receive the love so many have for you. #ImConfidentInDemi Demi, I love you."

We should all wrap our arms of love around Demi Lovato. I am so happy you’re alive. Thank God. If I know my monsters as well as I believe I do, we all wish you self-compassion and inner peace. And may you receive the love so many have for you. #ImConfidentInDemi Demi, I love you. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) July 25, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Justin Timberlake

"Praying for you @ddlovato. You are loved."

Praying for you @ddlovato. You are loved. 🙏 — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) July 25, 2018

Bruno Mars

"Sending love and prayers to Demi Lovato"



Sending love and prayers to Demi Lovato 🙏 — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) July 24, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Dua Lipa

"Dear @ddlovato you are a force to be reckoned with and stronger than you think. We’re all here for you"

Dear @ddlovato you are a force to be reckoned with and stronger than you think. We’re all here for you ❤️ — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) July 25, 2018

Ariana Grande

"i love u @ddlovato"

i love u @ddlovato — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 24, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Monica Lewinsky

"i don’t know @ddlovato but i’ve so admired how she bravely shares her struggles with all of us. may resilience find her once again."



i don’t know @ddlovato but i’ve so admired how she bravely shares her struggles with all of us. may resilience find her once again.

🙏🏻💙 — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) July 24, 2018

Ellen DeGeneres

"I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family."

I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 24, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Kesha

"Love u @ddlovato thinking of you + your family + fans + friends praying for you and thinking of you"



Love u @ddlovato ❤️thinking of you + your family + fans + friends 🙏praying for you and thinking of you 🙏 — kesha (@KeshaRose) July 24, 2018

Zendaya

"Just waking up to this, sending absolutely all my love to @ddlovato and her family at this time."



Just waking up to this, sending absolutely all my love to @ddlovato and her family at this time. — Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 25, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Aaron Carter

"Praying for you Demi @ddlovato"



Praying for you Demi @ddlovato 😔 — aaroncarter (@aaroncarter) July 24, 2018

Bebe Rexha

"I’m praying for you with everything in me @ddlovato. You are so loved."

I’m praying for you with everything in me @ddlovato. You are so loved. — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) July 24, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Kehlani

"sending huge recovery love to Demi. this is a very personal moment and respected delicately. all we can do is send our best wishes and love. addiction isn’t simple nor easy. you’re very loved, @ddlovato you’ll beat this as you did before."



sending huge recovery love to Demi. this is a very personal moment and respected delicately. all we can do is send our best wishes and love. addiction isn’t simple nor easy. you’re very loved, @ddlovato you’ll beat this as you did before. 🙏🏽 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) July 24, 2018

Mario Lopez

"Praying for my girl @DDLovato. May God give her strength to truly recover..."

Praying for my girl @DDLovato. May God give her strength to truly recover... — Mario Lopez (@MarioLopezExtra) July 24, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Ruby Rose

"My whole heart and my whole soul is with @ddlovato today. I adore you and so does the entire world. You will fight this and you will come out of it even stronger. Addiction is powerful beyond measure, but you can defeat it. I love you."



My whole heart and my whole soul is with @ddlovato today. I adore you and so does the entire world. You will fight this and you will come out of it even stronger. Addiction is powerful beyond measure, but you can defeat it. I love you. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) July 24, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Brad Paisley

"My friend @ddlovato is one of the kindest, most talented people I’ve ever met. Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease. There is no one more honest or brave than this woman."



My friend @ddlovato is one of the kindest, most talented people I’ve ever met. Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease. There is no one more honest or brave than this woman. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) July 24, 2018

Cardi B

"We love you Demi Lovato"



We love you Demi Lovato ❤️❤️ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 24, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Alyson Stoner

"only love and support, save the rest. @ddlovato"

