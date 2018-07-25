Today's Top Stories
Demi Lovato Is Receiving an Outpouring of Support From Fellow Celebrities

"We should all wrap our arms of love around Demi Lovato."

2017 American Music Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesNeilson Barnard

Yesterday, Demi Lovato was rushed to the hospital after a reported overdose. The 25-year-old singer and actress is currently stable and with family, according to TMZ and People. Her team released the following statement:

"Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy.”
As the statement mentions, there's a lot of unconfirmed information circulating around the internet—but celebrities and fans immediately expressed their well-wishes for Demi as she slowly begins to recover. The star has struggled with addiction over the years, and bravely opened up about her experience in her 2017 documentary, Simply Complicated.

Here are all of the celebrities who have shown their support for Demi while attempting to use their platform to destigmatize addiction.

Joe Jonas

"Like all of you I am thinking of @DDLovato right now. She needs our prayers and support. We all know how strong you are Demi. "

Nick Jonas

"Like all of you I am reeling at the news about Demi. All of us love her and need to pray for her to get well. She is a fighter. "

Lili Reinhart

"praying for @ddlovato and her health. When I was 14, she was an idol to me in how she spoke so openly about mental health. And now she continues to inspire thousands of young men and women with her body positivity messages. Addiction and mental illness doesn’t discriminate."

Khalid

"sending you love @ddlovato"

Lady Gaga

"We should all wrap our arms of love around Demi Lovato. I am so happy you’re alive. Thank God. If I know my monsters as well as I believe I do, we all wish you self-compassion and inner peace. And may you receive the love so many have for you. Demi, I love you."

Justin Timberlake

"Praying for you @ddlovato. You are loved."

Bruno Mars

"Sending love and prayers to Demi Lovato"

Dua Lipa

"Dear @ddlovato you are a force to be reckoned with and stronger than you think. We’re all here for you"

Ariana Grande

"i love u @ddlovato"

Monica Lewinsky

"i don’t know @ddlovato but i’ve so admired how she bravely shares her struggles with all of us. may resilience find her once again."

Ellen DeGeneres

"I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family."

Kesha

"Love u @ddlovato thinking of you + your family + fans + friends praying for you and thinking of you"

Zendaya

"Just waking up to this, sending absolutely all my love to @ddlovato and her family at this time."

Aaron Carter

"Praying for you Demi @ddlovato"

Bebe Rexha

"I’m praying for you with everything in me @ddlovato. You are so loved."

Kehlani

"sending huge recovery love to Demi. this is a very personal moment and respected delicately. all we can do is send our best wishes and love. addiction isn’t simple nor easy. you’re very loved, @ddlovato you’ll beat this as you did before."

Mario Lopez

"Praying for my girl @DDLovato. May God give her strength to truly recover..."

Ruby Rose

"My whole heart and my whole soul is with @ddlovato today. I adore you and so does the entire world. You will fight this and you will come out of it even stronger. Addiction is powerful beyond measure, but you can defeat it. I love you."

Brad Paisley

"My friend @ddlovato is one of the kindest, most talented people I’ve ever met. Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease. There is no one more honest or brave than this woman."

Cardi B

"We love you Demi Lovato"

Alyson Stoner

"only love and support, save the rest. @ddlovato"

