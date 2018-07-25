Elizabeth Warren
Demi Lovato's Team Releases an Official Statement About Her Overdose

"Some of the information being reported is incorrect."

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Getty ImagesMatt Winkelmeyer

Following yesterday’s news that Demi Lovato had been hospitalized after an apparent overdose, her team have issued an official statement to confirm that the star is thankfully “awake and with her family."

As thousands of fans shared their love and prayers across social media, a spokesperson on behalf of Demi told NBC News: "Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support.” The spokesperson confirmed that the singer is surrounded by loved ones, and went on to say: “Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy.”

TMZ reported Wednesday former Disney star-turned-singer had been admitted to hospital on Tuesday after reportedly being found unconscious at her home in California. The statement's reference to false information may relate to the initial claims that Lovato had overdosed on heroin. This detail has since been reported by sources at People as false, with TMZ also retracting its earlier claims.

The Los Angeles Police Department first confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that they responded to a call at 11:39am in Hollywood for a 25-year-old female. The star was given Narcan by paramedics on their arrival to revive her at the scene, which is used to counter the effects of opioids.

Demi has long been open and candid about her struggles with substance abuse throughout her teenage years. Her long and difficult journey lead to a celebration of six years of sobriety earlier in March, but just last month a new song titled “Sober” seemingly admitted to a period of relapse. Lyrics included: “Momma I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And Daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor / To the ones who never left me, we’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore."

Her emotional and heartfelt addressing of the difficult topic was widely praised by fans who often commend her willingness to speak out on other mental health issues. Celebrities including Ellen DeGeneres, the Jonas brothers, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga have all taken to Twitter following the news to express their messages of love and support for Demi.

MarieClaire.com has reached out to Lovato's publicist.

