Lila Moss Cosplays a 2010s Hollister Model in Low-Rise Jeans and Ballet Flats
This outfit smells like SoCal.
Lila Moss loves paying homage to her famous mother, typically by wearing slinky Kate Moss-inspired LBDs or matching fur coats. When she's not channeling 1999 fashion trends, however, the second-generation model can be found in a different sartorial decade: the mid-2000s.
In her spare time, Moss simply loves to dress like a 2010s-era Hollister model (a passion shared by fellow supermodel daughter, Kaia Gerber). And for any millennials reading this, fair warning: Her latest outfit will transport you back in time.
On April 23, Moss was photographed while strolling through the streets of New York City in her 2008 best. She wore a pair of low-slung, dark indigo jeans (a Hollister Co. signature), which she cuffed at the ankles. Hers were loose-fit, as opposed to the skinny and flared styles stocked back in the day. Still, she honored the era by synching her loose-fit bottoms with a chunky leather belt straight out of your middle school yearbook.
The combination immediately gave me flashbacks to blaring pop-punk music, low lighting, and the overwhelming scent of SoCal perfume. Once I began analyzing her choice crop top, however, the feeling only intensified.
On top, the second-generation model went for another '10s trend. She donned a white baby tee with three-quarter-length sleeves and an asymmetrical, bandana-style hemline. From there, Moss added a pair of black ballet flats and a matching leather tote bag, effectively resurrecting the 2010s uniform. The only thing that was missing from her nostalgic ensemble was a navy blue seagull logo.
With celeb supporters like Moss, it's only a matter of time before the Hollister aesthetic catches up with its sister-brand, Abercrombie, and stages a full-scale comeback.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
We Finally Know Whether Joe Goldberg Gets Caught in 'You'
Here's what to know about the killer ending of the hit Netflix series.
By Radhika Menon
-
Joe Jonas Responded to a Fan Who Quoted Taylor Swift Lyrics at Him
Mr. Perfectly Fine has responded to "Mr. Perfectly Fine".
By Lia Beck
-
I’ll Always Restock These Under-$50 Beauty Finds From Nordstrom
23 affordable staples worth adding to your routine.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
Miley Cyrus Reinvigorates the Thigh Slit in a Spicy Little Black Dress and Body Harness
She's deep in her 'Something Beautiful' fashion era.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Miley Cyrus's New Signature Look Is So Different Than Any of Her Past Eras
Nothing could have prepared me for her new look.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
I’m Choosing These Retro Sneakers Over Every Other Shoe Trend
Footwear designers are on a vintage kick, and I'm all for it.
By Emma Childs
-
Sofia Richie Grainge's Favorite Necklace Stack Subtly Nods to Her Husband and Baby
No wonder she wears it constantly.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Florence Pugh Takes the Pointe Shoe Trend Center Stage With a Bustier Dress and Naked Trench Coat
She's so back.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Jennifer Lawrence Trades Her Designer Naked Shoes for $10 Mesh Slippers
It's the most impressive accessorizing I've seen in years.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Cool-Mom Rihanna Styles Her Dior Diaper Bag With $250 Metallic Puma Sneakers From A$AP Rocky's Collab
Paired with a printed Dior bag, of course.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Sydney Sweeney Gives Dad Shorts the Designer Treatment With Miu Miu Sneakers and a Matching Bag
Denim shorts on deck.
By Kelsey Stiegman