Lila Moss Cosplays a 2010s Hollister Model in Low-Rise Jeans and Ballet Flats

Lila Moss loves paying homage to her famous mother, typically by wearing slinky Kate Moss-inspired LBDs or matching fur coats. When she's not channeling 1999 fashion trends, however, the second-generation model can be found in a different sartorial decade: the mid-2000s.

In her spare time, Moss simply loves to dress like a 2010s-era Hollister model (a passion shared by fellow supermodel daughter, Kaia Gerber). And for any millennials reading this, fair warning: Her latest outfit will transport you back in time.

On April 23, Moss was photographed while strolling through the streets of New York City in her 2008 best. She wore a pair of low-slung, dark indigo jeans (a Hollister Co. signature), which she cuffed at the ankles. Hers were loose-fit, as opposed to the skinny and flared styles stocked back in the day. Still, she honored the era by synching her loose-fit bottoms with a chunky leather belt straight out of your middle school yearbook.

Lila Moss wearing low rise jeans in manhattan

Lila Moss brought back the 2010s uniform, in low-rise jeans and a three-quarter-length tee.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

The combination immediately gave me flashbacks to blaring pop-punk music, low lighting, and the overwhelming scent of SoCal perfume. Once I began analyzing her choice crop top, however, the feeling only intensified.

On top, the second-generation model went for another '10s trend. She donned a white baby tee with three-quarter-length sleeves and an asymmetrical, bandana-style hemline. From there, Moss added a pair of black ballet flats and a matching leather tote bag, effectively resurrecting the 2010s uniform. The only thing that was missing from her nostalgic ensemble was a navy blue seagull logo.

With celeb supporters like Moss, it's only a matter of time before the Hollister aesthetic catches up with its sister-brand, Abercrombie, and stages a full-scale comeback.

