Self-described feminist Meghan Markle once made an appearance in a United Nations advertisement encouraging women to hold more leadership positions. Though the video, soundtracked to Florence and the Machine's "Say My Name," is a few years old and filmed during her pre-royal life, it's relevant now more than ever.

The bigger question: Is the United Nations psychic? At the end of the commercial the words "We see potential leaders everywhere" make their way across the screen right after Meghan's cameo. It couldn't be more fitting since, you know, Meghan is now a major leader in the U.K.

It makes sense that Meghan participated in the UN commercial, since she became a UN Women's Advocate for Women’s Political Participation and Leadership in 2015. The ad also reads, "It's time for more women to see it in themselves. Nominate a woman in your life."

Immediately after Harry and Meghan's wedding, the royal family updated Meghan's bio on their website to reflect her feminist values. "I am proud to be a woman and a feminist," the Duchess is quoted on the site from a speech at the UN on International Women's Day in 2015.

Meghan is expected to focus on gender equality and women's issues in her new role as Duchess of Sussex. She also says Prince Harry is a feminist so, really, does it get much better than these two?