image
image
image
image
Megan Fox Admits She Dated Shia LaBeouf During Their 'Transformers' Days

image
By Rachel Epstein
Premiere of Dreamwork's 'Eagle Eye' - Arrivals
Getty ImagesKevin Winter

Even if you weren't totally into the whole robots thing, Transformers was still an excellent movie franchise—mostly because it starred Shia LaBeouf (he's doing better now) and Megan Fox in their glory days. The actors had pretty undeniable chemistry in the movies, and fans were constantly wondering whether the co-stars dated in real life. After a very long decade later, we finally have our answer: YES!

On an episode of Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live, Fox admitted during a game of "Plead the Fifth" that she and LaBeouf had a “romantic relationship” when they starred in the first movie in 2007 and the sequel in 2009. Their relationship apparently didn't continue past the films (Fox was fired for making negative comments about its director Michael Bay), but this is still mind-blowing for anybody who shipped the couple in the films.

“I mean I would confirm that it was romantic,” Fox told Cohen. “I love him, I have never been really quiet about that, I love him.” She. Loves. Him. This is the first time Fox has said anything definitive about her and LaBeouf's (clearly not platonic) relationship.

LaBeouf has been pretty open about their relationship over the years, though. According to People, he told now-shuttered Details in 2011 that he found it hard to separate work and real life with Fox. “Look, you’re on the set for six months, with someone who’s rooting to be attracted to you, and you’re rooting to be attracted to them. I never understood the separation of work and life in that situation. But the time I spent with Megan was our own thing.”

Though the pair have clearly moved on since their Transformers days, there's always a chance...right?

